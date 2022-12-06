Improve gut health to beautify your skin and hair

By Medha Singh

The gut has been the primary victim of unhealthy dietary and modern lifestyle habits. This is not to be taken lightly as the gut is regarded as the second brain. This is due to the fact that the gut secretes 80% of the neurons in the body. Simply put, the gut and the brain are two important musketeers in this health defining trio. The third significant musketeer is the skin. If the gut is unhealthy, the problems do not remain isolated in the gut; they adversely affect the brain and the skin. The brain is affected with symptoms such as: short temperedness, irritability, panic attacks, anxiety, confusion, weak memory, insomnia, and low confidence. The skin and hair are affected with symptoms such as: inflammation, rosacea, acne, blackheads, white heads, pigmentation, premature aging, dark circles, festoons, crow’s feet, mouth pigmentation, erythema, atopic dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis, hair loss, dandruff, premature greying, scalp build-up, scalp acne, and thinning hair.

These symptoms are horrifying for most individuals, but how can they be curbed? What changes can one make to improve their gut health and in-turn improve skin & hair health?

To start with, an unhealthy gut is directly linked to incorrect dietary habits. Nearly everyone has at some point enjoyed “munching.” Munching is the process of eating a little snack here or there between meals. This habit disturbs the digestive process, leaving many meals undigested, which further collects in your colon, which then breeds countless pathogens. Another deleterious habit is that of consuming junk food. The gut is brimming with good bacteria which helps the gut efficiently digest food. However, the regular consumption of low-quality food and munching disrupts the gut’s process and destabilizes the gut’s microbiome, which leads to a plethora of problems such as loose motions, acid reflux, IBS, stomach burning in stomach, acidity, and continuous bloating. This eventually ends with you taking antibiotics which further damages the gut lining, initiating an endless cycle of gut problems.

Managing one’s lifestyle and dietary choices should be the first and most important step to improve gut health and consequently beautifying one’s skin & hair.

