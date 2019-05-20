Important tips to know before pursuing career in interior designing

By\u00a0Ms. Kuntal Vyas Aggarwal\u00a0 Interior Designing is one of the most sought out professions. With the increasing city population and shrinkage of available spaces, efficient use of the loft space has become an important necessity. And of course, you would like to receive compliments on your interior designing sense, decorating rooms and arrangement of furniture. And what if you want to pursue your career in this sector then there are some of the things you must keep in mind about the designing world. Interior designers face several challenges every day and not everyone will appeal to you. Below are some of the important things you should know before becoming an interior designer: Interior decoration is not interior designing: Clear the confusion between decoration and design. You must be blessed with colors, textures, picking and placing the home d\u00e9cor objects. You might get appreciated for your interior decoration skills but these aren\u2019t enough for becoming an interior designer. A knack for design: The first step for this is passion. One needs to have an innate flair for architecture, color, spatial arrangements, and textiles. It is not restricted to decorating your home and receiving compliments on your d\u00e9cor. It is just a good sign that you can be an interior designer. READ:\u00a0Plastic pollution covers the Indian Ocean! One million shoes, 413 million other pieces found on island's beach Not just mere fabric and fun: Colors, fabrics, and furniture have an important role in interior designing along with plenty of other tasks which might seem like work not fun all the time. You should be thorough with all the aesthetics of the field right from the history of design, the structural integrity of the building, ergonomics, spatial concepts, computer-aided drawing (CAD) and much beyond that. It implies you won\u2019t we only working for homeowners but also architects, builders, business owners, and government agencies. A rewarding job: It is not easy to climb the success ladder and might have to start with less pay or say free initially but tables will turn in a short period of time. The average pay for a fresher in the industry would be around 4 lakh per annum while a senior interior designer can earn more than 30 lakh per annum. Prepare a portfolio: As they say, \u2018action speaks louder than words\u2019 and so for the interior designers, \u2018a picture says a thousand words\u2019. It is not talking about colors and textiles but an outstanding portfolio which portrays your projects and designs can work commendable. Competition, an inevitable part: It is a competitive business and the key to success is getting noticed. An amazing portfolio can work wonders and speak louder for you. The more you understand about the field the more you can showcase in your job. Keep yourself updated with modern architecture, designs for elder, and the trend in the market. A must try for virtual designing: People hire an interior designer but little did they know that they can actually hire anyone from any part of the world. Thanks to technology, they can telecommute innovations through Skype and discover designs through various available software. So, before planning to start Interior Design studies, consider the above points and proceed ahead accordingly. (The author is Founder and Design Head- Resaiki. Views expressed are personal.)\u00a0