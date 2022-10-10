Importance of digital media and marketing for newbies

A group of newbies aspiring to make it big in the field of digital media and marketing attended a free hands-on training session under Sukhpreet Singh Khaira, the CEO of Digital Groovers in Noida. The interactive season was all about the young professionals where they shared their queries pertaining to the promotion of a digital media and marketing business from the perspective of a service provider and from the client’s point of views as well.



Singh, while speaking to the young professionals, shared his experiences in the field and urged them to make the right moves at the right time. “It is significant to keep in mind the nature of business, target audience, expenses, and strategy that had to be adopted while planning a digital venture,” Singh added.



Emphasising upon the importance of communication and consistency, the CEO of Digital Groovers called upon the newbies to build a rapport with every client through messages, emails and calls. Similarly, not losing confidence by failing on certain occasions and moving forward with determination is the key to success in the digital world.

Interactive session on digital media and marketing

He also explained the need to have a well-defined strategy as it gives clarity to every team member about the goal and the means to achieve the same.



“Above all, every organization and individual who wants to excel in the world of digital media and marketing should take competition as an opportunity to improve and innovate to stay ahead in the race,” concluded Singh.