Imagine Dragons to Backstreet Boys: The biggest international performances in India in 2023

India has become a popular destination for international artists to perform, attracting musicians from various genres, including pop, rock, hip-hop, EDM, and more. In 2023, the Indian music scene saw an exciting start to the year with Lollapalooza featuring headliners Imagine Dragons and The Strokes, attracting fans from all over the country.

This was followed by a series of music festivals such as Vh1 Supersonic and Mahindra Blues Festival, showcasing musicians from various countries and genres. More recently, Martin Garrix returned to India to kick-start his 2023 tour.

Without any further ado, let’s quickly take a look at the biggest acts that have taken or are all-set to take place in India in 2023. Have a look.

Rema – 12-14 May, 2023

Without a doubt, you must have heard and danced to Calm Down (Remix), the hit Afrobeats song by Nigerian artist Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, featuring Selena Gomez. However, Rema had already been revolutionizing the global Afrobeats genre with his music before his chart-topping success, which peaked at number six on the Billboard Hot 100.

This May, Rema is bringing his unique sound, which he calls “Afro Rave” – a subgenre of Afrobeats, to India. The singer is scheduled to perform in Mumbai on May 13th, as well as in four other cities across India.

Backstreet Boys – 4-5 May, 2023

The iconic boy band, Backstreet Boys, is making a comeback to India after 13 years, bringing joy to ’90s kids all around. Their much-anticipated concert will feature fan-favorites like ‘Quit Playing Games’, ‘Everybody’, ‘As Long As You Love Me, and many more.

This nostalgic performance is a rare treat that we didn’t know we needed, but one that we certainly deserve. Alongside Rema, the Backstreet Boys concert is one of the most highly anticipated international artist gigs of the year.

Martin Garrix – March 2023

Martin Garrix’s India tour, presented by Sunburn, has set a new benchmark in the live event industry by becoming the highest selling tour in India’s history. The 8-city tour, spanning two weeks, saw the former number 1 DJ perform in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, and New Delhi, with a total of 9 shows. The tour attracted a staggering 1,50,000 fans, with 105,000 tickets sold on BookMyShow alone.

Imagine Dragons – January 2023

Imagine Dragons, the Grammy-winning pop-rock band, delivered an electrifying performance to kick off Lollapalooza’s first-ever Asia edition at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 28th.



However, the good news is that Dan Reynolds, the lead-singer of the band, appreciated the warm welcome they had received in India and affirmed that he believes that the concert was the first of many in the country and they’ll be coming back again.

Infected Mushroom – March 2023

Infected Mushroom, a renowned name in the psychedelic trance genre, made a comeback to India to keep the audience dancing till the twilight hours. With over two decades of experience, producers Erez Eisen and Amit Duvdevani are celebrated for their quick-tempo, high-BPM sound that remains a constant feature in all EDM parties.