Images and videos of Karan Johar’s luxurious restaurant: A look inside the Portuguese villa eatery in Mumbai

Karan Johar is not just an accomplished filmmaker but also a sharp businessman – After launching a jewellery brand, the director decided to invest in different sectors. The owner of Dharma Productions, which was started by his father Yash Johar more than 40 years ago, expanded the company’s brand value and added other companies under the Dharma umbrella-like Dharma Cornerstone Agency, a talent management company responsible to launch new actors, and Dharma 2.0, where new filmmakers are given opportunities.

That’s not all, Karan Johar has also ventured into the Hospitality space. Here’s everything you need to know about the luxe restaurant located in Mumbai’s Colaba area.

Sharing the big news, Karan Johar wrote on his Instagram, “Tucked away on a street in Colaba, disguised as a Portuguese villa is no more a house, or a gentleman’s club, not a ladies one either, but a home.” @neumaindia opens its doors today!”

Designed by renowned interior designer Ashiesh Shah, the restaurant has an extremely soothing and elegant vibe. The restaurant is co-founded by Bunty Sajdeh and True Palate Café Pvt. Ltd. Located in a restored colonial-era bungalow, as per Vogue India, the restaurant is aesthetically and thoughtfully designed.

What’s unique?

Each room of the bungalow sets a different mood and allows the customers to pick a table based on how they’re feeling on a particular day and how they plan to spend it.

Fine dining comprises various areas like The Garden Cafe, The Courtyard, Blanc, The Sun Porch, Verde, The Nautica Room, Rose Bar, and more, Vogue India reported.

The Sun Porch is perfect for your first meal of the day while the Blanc should be an option for those looking for a soothing vibe. You can spend a good time with friends in Verde.

You can head to the Rose Bar which is inspired by Moulin Rouge with red light all over and velvet sitting. That’s not all, every dining space stands out looking like a fine-tuned catalog image.

As per Vogue India, the menu has over 80 dishes and is perfect to make your mood better.