IIM alumnus and Mahindra & Mahindra chairperson Anand Mahindra’s literary palette: A journey through must-reads from his book-reading list

As an author himself, the chairperson of Mahindra & Mahindra and an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, Anand Mahindra is no stranger to the power of words and ideas. He is known for his impeccable taste in books and literature.

In 2017, he authored the book ‘Change the Rules,’ a compelling piece that urges us to embrace innovation by breaking free from the shackles of fear and comfort zones. This book serves as an inspiration, offering a glimpse into the secret behind Mahindra & Mahindra’s unparalleled success.

Anand Mahindra’s motivational book, Change the Rules, delivered at the IIM Ahmedabad graduating class of 2014’s convocation event, not only unveils the formula for the company’s exceptional success but also emphasises the perils of adhering to one’s comfort zone.

But what about the books that have inspired the Chairman of the Mahindra Group? Lucky for us, he took to Twitter to unveil some of his must-reads, and they are as intriguing as his own work.

1. Accidental India: A history of the nation’s passage through crisis and change by Shankkar Aiyar

In this captivating narrative, Shankkar Aiyar explores the idea that change often arises from crises. Delving into India’s transformation, Aiyar examines seven game-changers that have shaped the nation, ranging from the green revolution to the economic liberalization of 1991. A compelling read that enlightens us about India’s journey through trials and triumphs.

Now reading Accidental India by @shankkaraiyar who proves change arrives in India only in the wake of crises. Great timing! — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 26, 2012

2. A Promised Land by Barack Obama

The charismatic Barack Obama takes readers on an enthralling journey through his life, from his youth to becoming the President of the United States. A memoir that offers insights into leadership, resilience, and the pursuit of a better tomorrow, this book surely left an indelible mark on Anand Mahindra.

Never thought I’d describe an autobiography as a page-turner, filled with nail-biting suspense. But I guess the life of an American President WOULD have more twists & turns than a Netflix thriller. Read this for an example of the prudent & judicious exercise of enormous power. pic.twitter.com/jMufDSBcf6 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 19, 2021

3. Inside-Out Leadership by Rajiv Vij

Described by Mahindra as a “seminal work,” this book dives deep into personal mastery and self-awareness. Rajiv Vij shares how aligning your life and work with a higher purpose, coupled with taking responsibility for your actions, transforms you into an inspirational leader and contributes to your overall happiness and fulfillment.

The Inside-Out approach described in this book, is crucial for anyone trying to be a better leader. I’ve written the foreword because I am a great admirer of Rajiv & I believe this book will significantly influence your life and leadership. https://t.co/sil7ZBQniU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 14, 2021

4. Iqbal Singh Chahal Covid warrior by Minhaz Merchant

Amid the global pandemic, this book brings to light the inside story of Iqbal Singh Chahal and his team’s innovative and successful approach to tackling the COVID-19 crisis in Mumbai. Recognized globally as the “Mumbai Model,” their efforts earned praise from organizations like the World Bank and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

An inspiring story of the defeat of the Corona Virus pandemic in the financial capital of India. A must-read, available on all online platforms and book stores.We need more such #HomemadeHeroes pic.twitter.com/LwmLPLkBGV — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 24, 2022

5. Those magnificent women and their flying machines: ISRO’s mission to Mars by Minnie Vaid

An ode to the women scientists behind ISRO’s historic Mangalyaan mission, Minnie Vaid’s book tells the inspiring tales of these exceptional women who shattered gender barriers and achieved the impossible in a male-dominated field.

On my reading list now is @minnievaid ‘s new book ‘Those magnificent women and their flying machines, Isro’s mission to Mars’. Optimistic that it will encourage many young girls to pursue STEM in India and follow the Isro women’s path to glory…. — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 20, 2019

6. Race for Tomorrow: Survival, innovation, and profit on the front lines of the climate crisis by Simon Mundy

In this captivating journey across 26 countries, Simon Mundy uncovers the stories of people on the front lines of the climate crisis. This book provides a powerful account of the disaster, innovation, hope, and survival in the face of a changing world.

Simon Mundy’s new book. The video says it all.. pic.twitter.com/HnaFyfOHTk — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 28, 2021

7. Girl Power: Indian women who broke the rules by Neha J Hiranandani

With 2 daughters of my own, I've never doubted #girlpower but these stories really exemplify women rising. Fantastic new book to inspire the #nextgen. They’ll hear the stories of @kiranshaw @indranooyi but also the important untold stories of women like Manju Devi @NJHiranandani pic.twitter.com/hbFyGCDIYA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 7, 2019

A celebration of the courage and achievements of fifty remarkable Indian women, this book pays tribute to their trailblazing spirit in various sectors. From scientists and artists to entrepreneurs and athletes, these awe-inspiring stories are sure to leave readers inspired.

The reading list of Anand Mahindra reflects his diverse interests and insatiable curiosity. From history to leadership, memoirs to climate change, and the celebration of women’s achievements, these books encompass a wide range of themes, leaving a lasting impact on both his business acumen and personal growth.

So, whether you’re looking for inspiration, seeking to expand your horizons, or simply curious about the literary choices of an influential business leader, Anand Mahindra’s book recommendations are a treasure trove of knowledge waiting to be explored. Happy reading!