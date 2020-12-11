IHG’s Holiday Inn Greater Noida West coming up near Jewar Airport in 2023

The exact location of Holiday Inn Greater Noida West is in Boulevard Walk.

Teaming up with Regal Emporia Infratech for its upcoming hotel in Greater Noida, the IHG Hotels & Resorts is set to roll out the red carpet for travellers in the NCR region, where there is an uptick in demand for MICE travel and corporate events. The exact location of Holiday Inn Greater Noida West is in Boulevard Walk. The newly built hotel has 140 keys and is expected to start operations from the first quarter of 2023. The tie-up is expected to strengthen the brand’s presence in the NCR while enabling IHG to continue to witness growth in the midscale segment within the Indian hospitality segment.

Speaking about the launch of the new hotel for corporate and leisure travellers, Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IHG termed it as a ‘strengthening’ of the Holiday Inn brand’ in Greater Noida. Highlighting the new hotel as an ideal destination for social gatherings, corporate meetings and offering quality accommodation for travellers, he further emphasised that the strategic location brings together a great biz opportunity to make a mark in its latest urban hub in Uttar Pradesh. He also added that the initiative indicates the brand’s growth plans that are marked out for the NCR region.

The hotel is located at Noida-Greater Noida Link Road, which in turn is strategically located and enables easy access to Delhi, Noida and Greater Noida, apart from several commercial as well as residential projects in the vicinity. With its easy access to strategic locations, the hotel is expected to offer leisure and corporate travellers with comfortable accommodation.

With only a 45 minute drive from Central Delhi and less than 20 minute drive from Sector 65 in Noida, travellers can find the hotel to be easily accessible. Significantly, the hotel is just an hour away in terms of its driving distance from the upcoming Jewar airport in Uttar Pradesh.

At the Holiday Inn Greater NOIDA West, travellers will find not just comfortable rooms but also an array of facilities. The facilities include a lobby lounge, two F&B outlets, an outdoor pool, a bar and for those who take fitness seriously, watch out for the gymnasium.

The hotel is set to have a meeting room that is around 10,000 sq.ft as banqueting space. The meeting room can also serve the growing demand from both corporate as well as MICE segments. The overall experience of warm hospitality combined with the latest amenities make it a valuable proposition for business and leisure travellers.

As the hotel is also a part of Boulevard Walk, travellers can access the mixed-use development spread that comprises more than five acres. This includes office towers and residential buildings, as well as retail and a cluster of MNCs, commercial office space and industrial parks among others.

Expressing elation over the partnership with IHG, Sakshee Katyal, CEO, Home & Soul observed the growing demand for MICE business and corporate travel in Greater Noida. She added that with the hotel’s strategic location and great design is further strengthened by IHG’s trusted name in the hospitality segment.