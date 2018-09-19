IHCL signs its fourth Taj hotel in Dubai

The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest and most iconic hospitality company has announced the signing of a new Taj hotel at the Deira Creek in Dubai in partnership with Ithra Dubai LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD).

Commenting on the signing of this agreement, Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and CEO, IHCL said, “The Middle East is a significant market for IHCL. We are honoured to partner with Ithra Dubai for this new hotel in Deira – the historical and cultural center of Dubai. IHCL has a long tradition of managing marquee hotels with rich heritage links across the world.”

The new Taj hotel is a greenfield project slated to open in early 2022, conveniently positioned 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport. This hotel will be part of Deira Waterfront Development – one of Dubai’s most significant rejuvenation projects. An urban oasis, the hotel will have approximately 200 spacious rooms and suites with a selection of rooms cantilevered over the water, with scenic waterfront views. The hotel will include all-day dining and specialty restaurants, a bar and lounge, banqueting facilities and a spa.

Commenting on the partnership, Issam Galadari, chief executive director, Ithra Dubai LLC, said, “We are delighted to partner with IHCL and look forward to working with them to bring the iconic Taj brand to the Deira Waterfront Development in Dubai.”

Deira is a culturally rich and vibrant part of Dubai which has been part of a major international trade route since time immemorial. Some of the popular attractions in Deira include the Spice Market, Gold Souk, Women’s Museum, Heritage House and the Dubai Dolphinarium.

IHCL also operates Taj Dubai in downtown Business Bay and has two new hotels, Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers and Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai opening in late 2018 and 2019 respectively.