IAF’s new combat video game A Cut Above is here! To challenge PUBG, Fortnite and Apex Legend

IAF Mobile Game: Players can go through a varying range of fighter jets.

To attract young minds, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday launched an upgraded 3 D mobile-based game named Indian Air Force: A Cut Above, which is in collaboration with India-based developer Threye Interactive.

This game is highlighting various missions, flight battle scenarios and air combat scenarios undertaken by the IAF in an attractive manner so that the players get the “having been there” sensation. The game is now available on both Android and iOS platforms and can be downloaded from the respective play stores. The combat-based mobile game can be downloaded: Visit iafaca.page.link/game.

The first phase of the game (Single Player campaign) was launched by the Chief of the IAF Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, and the second phase (Multi-Player campaign) is scheduled to be launched in October during Air Force Day Celebrations.

Indian Air Force: A Cut Above can go through a varying range of fighter jets and several missions in varying airborne and ground battle scenarios. While the game is missing the Light Combat Aircraft `Tejas’, it does feature the Balakot surgical strike conducted by the IAF earlier this year and Balakot air strike hero, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

The teaser for this game was released on July 20 and had given an insight of what was offered for the single-player game. There several fighter jets in aerial combat, and were targeting different on-land structures.”I am an air warrior, proud, dependable and fearless.

In the first impression, the game offers a deep tutorial that takes a single player through different paces of flying and on how to control the aircraft, as well as air combat and is expected to raise enthusiasm amongst the youth of the country.

Hopefully, the users and especially the youth will like the game, as it gives a realtime warlike experience similar to that of PUBG, Fortnite and Apex Legends.