‘I think there’s an earthquake going on’: Rahul Gandhi’s reaction during live interaction goes viral

Gandhi did not seem flustered by the tremors and he continued the interaction in a calm manner, the Zoom interaction video shows. Image: Twitter/Rohit Yadav

As an earthquake in Tajikistan late Friday caused severe tremors across northern India, Rahul Gandhi was in the middle of a virtual session where he was interacting with the students of the University of Chicago. Around 10:30 IST when the tremors were felt, the Congress leader said that there is an earthquake going on. A video has gone viral of where he can be saying “By the way, I think there’s an earthquake going on,” on a live Zoom interaction with historian Dipesh Chakrabarty along with students. However, Gandhi did not seem flustered by the tremors and he continued the interaction in a calm manner, the Zoom interaction video shows.

While speaking, Gandhi paused for a few seconds and said that his room was shaking, as he answered the question. Meanwhile, a high-intensity earthquake (6.3 at Richter Scale) hit Tajikistan yesterday at night. The US Geological Survey noted that the earthquake originated almost 92 km below the earth’s surface that enables the vibrations to travel to large distances.

All of Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab felt strong tremors, enough to make people leave their house and go outside for safe spaces. It is to note that the quakes that originate in faraway places do not cause any damage as most of their destructive energy is lost on their way and they become severely weak.

Meanwhile, on Friday, there were a series of moderate earthquakes that took place in the span of 10 hours. The National Center for Seismology said that the first tremor was reported at around 1 pm in Tajikistan and the magnitude was recorded at 4.7 on the Richter Scale.