‘I need my seven hours of sleep’: Sudip Ghose, CEO, VIP Industries

Sudip Ghose

The Job

The fact that I work for an Indian organisation (actually, an institution) that has survived five decades and continues to be the market leader, shows that Indian companies can be better than any MNC.

The Weekdays

My day begins at 6:30 am. I go for a walk or a swim from 7-8am. Then I drop the kids to school, spend some time with my wife and leave for office at 9:30 am. At work, I want my team to have a mind of their own, to speak out what they feel right, and they are always heard. In the evening, I try to catch up with my children and go to bed by 10:30-11pm. I need my seven hours of sleep.

The Weekend

During weekends, I love sleeping, watching movies (since I am a big Bollywood fan, I rarely miss a new release), go swimming with my kids and catch up on my reading.

Though I must admit I don’t get much time to read these days and it is restricted to transatlantic flights, but yes there is nothing like a good cup of tea and a hardcover. If the weekend is long, we surely drive out of Mumbai.

The Toys

I am not a gadget freak. I need my phone and car — they have got all the entertainment that I need.

The Logos

I like Mont Blanc. What I like about this brand is the seamless integration across all categories.

— As told to Ananya Saha