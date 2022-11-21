I know how to wear saris, it’s a part of my training as an actor: Vijay Varma on fashion being gender neutral

Vijay Varma is one of few Indian men who have understood fashion from ends to tips. Not only has the actor established himself as somebody way ahead of his time when it comes to donning fashionable outfits. Unlike most fashion enthusiasts, the actor believes that the clothes are Gender Neutral and can not fit into boundaries.

In a recent interview, Vijay Varma reveals that he knows how to drape a saree. This distinctive attribute about the star makes him stand apart not only from his contemporaries but also the rest of the world. Talking about the same, fashionista Vijay Varma says, “I feel the arts have always been fairly gender-neutral. I know how to wear saris—the Bengali style, the Gujarati style. It’s a part of my training as an actor.”

Vijay Varma, who has time and again redefined the concept of ‘new masculinity’ has set the bar high when it comes to fashion. Meanwhile, on the work front, after ‘Darlings’, Vijay is making a lot of buzz for his upcoming ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ in which he will be seen sharing the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, Vijay has an exciting slate of projects ahead including ‘Dahaad’ with Sonakshi Sinha, Sumit Saxena’s untitled next, and ‘Mirzapur 3’.