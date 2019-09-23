I am Sorry! PM Modi apologises to US Senator’s wife, here’s why

PM Modi addressed a record crowd of as many as 50,000 Indian-Americans at the ‘Howdy Modi!’ event.

Howdy Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought an apology from the US Senator John Cornyn’s wife. PM Modi apologised to her as the Senator was busy attending ‘Howdy Modi!’ on her birthday. In a video, which was tweeted by the official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi can be seen addressing Cornyn’s wife Sandy. In the video, while talking to her, PM Modi is heard saying, “I would like to say sorry to you because today in the occasion of your birthday, your beloved life partner is with me and so naturally, you must be quite jealous today.” He also wished her a prosperous and peaceful future ahead in the video, while her 67-year-old husband and US Senator can be seen smiling standing next to Modi.

Senator John Cornyn and his wife have been married for 40 years now and are parents to two daughters. Among a number of prominent attendees in the mega-diaspora event, ‘Howdy Modi!’, John Cornyn was a significant name. The event took place in Houston on Sunday. PM Modi addressed a record crowd of as many as 50,000 Indian-Americans, at the event. The US President, Donald Trump also attended the event.

Addressing the huge crowd in Houston, President Trump said that under the leadership of PM Modi the world is witnessing a strong, thriving and sovereign India. “The relationship between the US and India is stronger today than it was ever before and we are grounded in the commitment to democracy,” said President Trump.

Read | Howdy Modi! PM’s mantra for NRIs to increase tourism in India

PM Modi is set to address a climate action summit hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the UN General Assembly chamber on Monday. He will also be addressing the ‘Leaders Dialogue’ on ‘Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives’. This meeting is set to be led by King of Jordan- Abdullah II, President of France- Emmanuel Macron and PM of New Zealand- Jacinda Ardern.