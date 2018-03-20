I am inspired by David Droga: Chraneeta Mann, Co-founder, The Mob

A movie I’d like to watch again/ TV series I love
Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro since it is eminently watchable, always. I also like Homeland, X-Files and Black Mirror.
I am an insatiable sci-fi/futurism guzzler with a penchant for anything involving a conspiracy or the unknown.
I am inspired by
The one and only David Droga.
If not in this profession, I would have been…
Behind a microphone belting out a crazy fusion of jazz and Punjabi folk with like-minded experimental music composers.
My wanderlust
Iceland. The closer I can get to the geographical poles, the more ideal the destination.
Indulgence is…
Authentic lemon chilli fish — the kind that is served with its glazed eyes intact at a Bangkok street market. Crème brûlée, tiramisu, cheesecake, custard tarts and desserts of all kinds are irresistible, anytime,
any hour.
— As told to Meghna Sharma