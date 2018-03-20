​​ ​
I am inspired by David Droga: Chraneeta Mann, Co-founder, The Mob

Chraneeta Mann, The Mob Chraneeta Mann

A movie I’d like to watch again/ TV series I love

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro since it is eminently watchable, always. I also like Homeland, X-Files and Black Mirror.

I am an insatiable sci-fi/futurism guzzler with a penchant for anything involving a conspiracy or the unknown.

I am inspired by

The one and only David Droga.

If not in this profession, I would have been…

Behind a microphone belting out a crazy fusion of jazz and Punjabi folk with like-minded experimental music composers.

My wanderlust

Iceland. The closer I can get to the geographical poles, the more ideal the destination.

Indulgence is…

Authentic lemon chilli fish — the kind that is served with its glazed eyes intact at a Bangkok street market. Crème brûlée, tiramisu, cheesecake, custard tarts and desserts of all kinds are irresistible, anytime,
any hour.

— As told to Meghna Sharma

