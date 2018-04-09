‘I am fond of Louis Vuitton’: Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India

It just amazes me how new cars from Audi can excite me time and time again.

The Job

It just amazes me how new cars from Audi can excite me time and time again. I just love the dynamism of the job; the auto industry, especially in India, keeps you busy and your creativity going. Apart from this, I am also the youngest director for Audi globally, which makes me feel proud.

It is always great to win and celebrate success as a team. However, I am not enthusiastic if activities you have planned for months are not working out the way you expected them to. At the same time, it is a learning experience to do better and challenge yourself more.

The Weekdays

I start my day early with a cup of Americano and a newspaper. I like to reach office early, check my mailbox and plan my day. This is followed by a quick meeting with my team members. A quick chat and an early morning brainstorming session with my team helps me to come up with new and innovative ideas. I like disruption, especially if it comes from your own team, and surprises the market and customers equally.

The only aspect I do not favour are disruptive policies that are against the spirit of liberal market dynamics.

The Weekend

My biggest happiness in life comes from small pleasures. During weekends, spending time with the family gives me the biggest high — especially my kids. I love to play around with them — their love for cars and football is something I relate to. I also enjoy playing ball sports; running around the badminton or tennis court is a good change to

the long working hours during the week.

The Toys

I can’t do without my iPhone and my Beats headphones — a must on flights or travels.

The Logos

I am fond of Louis Vuitton — its belts and sneakers collections are great.

— As told to Ananya Saha