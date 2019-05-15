Hyderabad Ramzan Special ‘Haleem’: Know why the aroma of this delicious Arabian dish swirls across the city

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: May 15, 2019 12:12:20 PM

In Hyderabad, thousands of customers throng outlets, from around 5 pm till past midnight to taste haleem. Those traveling to different destinations within the country don't forget to pick up a few packets of haleem for their nears and dears.

haleem, Hyderabad, Hyderbadi haleem, Pista House, Ramadan, Ramzan Hyderabad, Biryani, Food, Iftar, Charminar, Old, City, Places, Best, Cost, Review, DetailsTo just give you an idea, the sale of haleem during Ramadan last year fetched over Rs 500 crore. (Source: Image: Wikimedia Commons/Gmk1289)

Biryani comes under the Hyderabad’s trademark platter. But do you know? In favor of haleem, even this legendary gourmet food takes a back seat during the holy month of Ramazan. Haleem is made of meat, wheat, and lentils and it is a porridge-like Arabian dish. Talking about its origin, Haleem was introduced by foreign migrants in the Mughal era.

During Ramazan, there is such an inclination towards haleem, that no other dish even comes close in terms of taste, demand, and popularity. In many Muslim marriages, this tempting dish is a regular in the cuisine, though also available at a few city hotels around the year. It’s just during the fasting month (Ramadan) that it is in huge demand. Also, people from other communities eagerly await Ramazan to relish this dish.

READ: ‘Langar’ at Vaishno Devi route: Pilgrims enjoy hygienic food with this newly-opened facility

(Image: Facebook/Lemon Tree)

During the holy month, ‘Bhattis’ also known brick-and-mud ovens (in hotels) are a common sight across Hyderabad. The chefs are also seen engaged in the tiresome process of making the splendid dish in large vessels cemented on ‘Bhattis’ (traditional ovens). Chefs can be seen pounding the meat in vessels with large wooden poles. The entire cooking process takes around 10 to 12 hours. On top of it, everything is done on firewood. Therefore, the preparation of Haleem is called a laborious process.

Over the years, this syrupy dish was Indianised with the addition of traditional local spices, dry fruit, “desi ghee” and the exclusive style of cooking. During Ramadan, Haleem can be found everywhere, from small eateries to popular food joints and star hotels. Haleem is also favored for the fast-breaking due to its high nutritive value and gruel-like texture.

In Hyderabad, thousands of customers throng outlets, from around 5 pm till past midnight to taste haleem. Those traveling to different destinations within the country don’t forget to pick up a few packets of haleem for their nears and dears.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Hyderabad Ramzan Special ‘Haleem’: Know why the aroma of this delicious Arabian dish swirls across the city
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition