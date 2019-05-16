Hurun India Art List: Anish Kapoor tops the 2019 list with total sale at Rs 168 crore

Anish Kapoor, a 65-year-old artist, tops the Hurun India Art List, 2019, with a total realised sale of Rs 168.25 crore in the last one year. Hurun on Wednesday released the list of the top 50 Indian artists alive today based on the sales of their works at public auction in the year from April 2018 to March 2019. This is the first edition of the China-based Hurun\u2019s Indian art list. Akbar Padamsee (90) takes the second spot on the list with his works sold for a total estimated value of `45.84 crore. With 38 works sold last year, contemporary painter Padamsee has also exhibited his works in several solo exhibitions. With the total sale of `9.48 crore this year, modernist painter Krishen Khanna (93) is the third most accomplished artist on the list with 44 of his works been sold in the past year. His most valued work is his contribution to the work Tash ke Patte (Deck of Cards), which had collectively made $365million in 2017. Jogen Chowdhury (80) comes fourth on the Hurun India Art List 2019 supported by a sale value of over `7.78 crore for his works. Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and chief researcher of Hurun Report India, said, \u201cThe resale value of some of the works of the top artists delivers better returns than traditional asset classes. Hurun India Art List is targeted at those who have the ability to collect but don\u2019t know where to start. the conversations about Indian artists on a global platform is truly the need of the hour.\u201d At the sixth place, Arpita Singh (82), is the only female artist in the top 10 of the Hurun India Art List. Singh\u2019s works have been sold for a total of `5.25 crore in 12 lots. The report adds that Akbar Padamsee is the most expensive Indian artist in 2019 with one of his works auctioned for `11.70 crore. While West Bengal is the origin of majority of the artists on the list, New Delhi is undeniably the most preferred city to pursue their careers.