Hungry India places bumper orders on Zomato, CEO Deepinder Goyal tweets unbelievable figures

Zomato experiences exponential hike in demands on New Year’s Eve

Covid-19 and fear of its new mutant strain dampened New Year’s plan for many, keeping them indoors, planning house parties, or enjoying quiet weekend gorging on food ordered online. Food delivery portals making hay of the opportunity experienced an exponential hike in demand, Zomato alone has 4,254 orders placed every minute at its peak demand.

“Our order velocity right now is the highest we have seen in our life so far (approximately 2500 orders per minute (opm)). Surpassed India vs Pakistan day wala opm. And it’s only 6pm! I hope our tech lives through this,” Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a tweet.

In 45 minutes, the orders placed per minutes was 3,200. People all across the world were placing overs for their loved ones, Goyal tweeted with a heat map of “add to cart” events. In another tweet, he mentioned there were 1 lakh live orders.

When the live orders reached 1.4 lakh there were 20 thousand biriyanis and16 thousand pizzas in transit making them the two most ordered food.

Curfews imposed across various metros urged the people to order food online on New Year’s eve. Goyal in a tweet asked his customers to order food as early as possible.

Goyal later mentioned that the heavy demand on December 31st, 2020 made them ran out of delivery partners much before peak time. The company could have hit Rs 100 crores pf Gross Merchandise Value had there been non constrained supply.

Zomato, GMV increased by 60 per cent compared to last year same time at Rs 75 crore in one single day with peak orders per minute of 4, 254. 100, 000 delivery partners were utilized in delivering all the orders to the customers on the New Year’s eve, he further said extending his gratitude to his team.

Yesterday, we clocked 60% more GMV than last new year’s eve. That’s GMV of ₹75 crores in one single day, with peak orders per minute (OPM) rate of 4,254. — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) January 1, 2021

Zomato delivered 22 biriyanis every minute in 2020. The number of pizzas delivered also shoot to 17 lakh orders in November.