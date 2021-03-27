  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Hunar Haats’ received huge response in India: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

By: |
March 27, 2021 10:30 PM

"'Hunar Haat' is available on virtual and online platform where the people of the country and abroad can buy products of indigenous artisans and craftsmen digital/online," Naqvi said.

Hunar Haat Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Kiren RijijuUnion minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was speaking on the occasion of inauguration of the 28th "Hunar Haat" of indigenous artisans and craftsmen in Panaji by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. (File image)

‘Hunar Haats’ being organised at different places in India have received a tremendous response as more than 5.50 lakh artisans, craftsmen and other people have been provided employment and job opportunities, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said here on Saturday.

He was speaking on the occasion of inauguration of the 28th “Hunar Haat” of indigenous artisans and craftsmen in Panaji by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Related News

“‘Hunar Haat’ is available on virtual and online platform where the people of the country and abroad can buy products of indigenous artisans and craftsmen digital/online,” Naqvi said.

Sawant said this initiative is playing a key role in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to “Swadeshi”.

Sawant said “Hunar Haat” is also strengthening the cultural unity of India.

Union Minister of State Shripad Naik, Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar; former Goa Chief Minister and Lok Sabha MP Francisco Sardinha and others were present on the occasion.

Naik said “Hunar Haat” is strongly strengthening PM’s commitment to “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” and “Vocal for Local”.

Union Ministry of Minority Affairs is organising the 28th “Hunar Haat” with the theme of “Vocal for Local” here from March 26 to April 4 where more than 500 artisans and craftsmen from more than 30 states/UTs are participating.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. ‘Hunar Haats’ received huge response in India Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Good news for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims! Registrations begin from April 1 — Check how to register, other details
2Increase testing, ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour: Centre to 12 states, UTs reporting surge in cases
3Over 1,500 COVID-19 cases in Delhi for 3rd consecutive day; 10 deaths