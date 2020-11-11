‘Hunar Haat’ strengthening resolve of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, ‘vocal for local’: Naqvi

In the coming days, 'Hunar Haats' will be organised at Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, India Gate, New Delhi, Ranchi, Kota, among other places.

The Minority Affairs Ministry’s ‘Hunar Haat’ platform for products made by traditional artisans and craftsmen is becoming an effective platform to strengthen the resolve of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and “vocal for local”, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks after jointly inaugurating the ‘Hunar Haat’ with MoS Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju at the Delhi Haat, Pitampura, here. This is the first ‘Hunar Haat’ since the pandemic broke out and will be held from November 11-22 with the theme of ‘vocal for local’.

Naqvi said magnificent indigenous products of master artisans are the “local pride” and have come in for “global praise” for ‘Hunar Haat’.

‘Hunar Haat’ is becoming an effective platform to strengthen the mission of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and “vocal for local” initiative by promoting and encouraging indigenous products of master artisans and craftsmen, the Union Minority Affairs minister said.

Naqvi said lakhs of master artisans and craftsmen from across the country are happy and excited that ‘Hunar Haat’ has been organised again after a gap of about seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rare and exquisite products made from clay, metals, wood, cane-bamboo, as well as mesmerizing pottery work, among other things, has been put up for display and available for sale at the ‘Hunar Haat’, the minister said.

Every corner of the country has a traditional and ancestral legacy of indigenous products and this legacy, which was on the verge of extinction, has got a boost after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for ‘swadeshi’, Naqvi said.

The indigenous industry has got a tremendous boost after Prime Minister Modi advocated “vocal for local”, he said.

Naqvi said every corner of the country is endowed with an amazing diversity of indigenous products made with wood, brass, bamboo, glass, cloth, paper, clay etc.

The ‘Hunar Haat’ is an enormous platform, providing market and opportunities to master artisans, who prepare these indigenous exquisite handmade products, he said.

More than 100 stalls have been set up at this Hunar Haat and will include products such as dry flowers from Assam; Pochampally Ikkat from Andhra Pradesh; Munga silk, Madhubani paintings and artificial jewellery from Bihar; wooden lacquerware toys from Karnataka; toys from Manipur; wooden and glass toys from Uttar Pradesh; calligraphy painting from Delhi and Pashmina Shawls from Jammu and Kashmir.

Naqvi said ‘Hunar Haat’ has provided employment and employment opportunities to more than five lakh Indian artisans, craftsmen, culinary experts and other people associated with them in the last five years.

‘Hunar Haat’ has become a credible brand of rare exquisite indigenous handmade products, he said.

The Minority Affairs Ministry has organised more than two dozen ‘Hunar Haats’ so far across the country where lakhs of artisans, craftsmen have been provided employment and employment opportunities.

In the coming days, ‘Hunar Haats’ will be organised at Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, India Gate, New Delhi, Ranchi, Kota , among other places.

Naqvi said this ‘Hunar Haat’ will also be virtual with products of artisans available at https://hunarhaat.org.

Various cultural programmes will be presented every day by renowned artists at the ‘Hunar Haat’ that will be a major attraction at the event.

Naqvi said social distancing and other guidelines regarding the coronavirus pandemic are being strictly followed at ‘Hunar Haat’.

Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs P K Das and other senior officials of the ministry were present on the occasion.