Human heroes: What makes some people achieve the impossible? The answer is not about genetics

There is a fascination about superhero movies, not just because these take us to a world where anything is possible, but also because these films help us dream of what we wish to be or what we can be some day. You ask any kid, and they would have a favourite superhero. But more than extraordinary men, or gifted men, using their powers to save the world, these movies also focus on superheroes pushing the limits. It is this need for survival, and striving to achieve more in adversity that makes them more fascinating.

Sports personalities can also be likened to superheroes. They inspire us by achieving much more than an average human can by pushing themselves under pressure. The likes of Roger Federer and Lewis Hamilton inspire millions not because they are the best in the field, but because they can dig deeper when required and present a better version of themselves. Author Rowan Hooper tries to explain this phenomenon both as a combination of extraordinary genomics and humans trying to work beyond limits.

The book, Superhuman: Life at the Extremes of Mental and Physical Ability, focuses on the lives of superhumans, with Hooper, managing editor of The New Scientist and an evolutionary biologist, highlighting what makes these humans superior. Divided into three parts, the book covers aspects of human traits that have been amplified in these personalities. The work details the lives of people who have been able to reach the peak of human potential, relying both on genetics and will. Although the interviews are structured and Hooper tries his best to uncover the reasons behind such successes, he also gives equal importance to the will of a person to overcome obstacles to become what he describes as superhumans.

The book is replete with examples from both sides of the spectrum—the likes of John Nunn, who has been one of chess’ world champions and an established mathematician, and Ellen MacArthur, who at five feet two inches, was able to sail 27,000 nautical miles non-stop around the world all on her own. The author also goes on to detail the lives of people like Dave Henson, a bomb disposal officer, who is considered a role model for bravery. More importantly, he writes about the experiences of Shirley Parsons and Kate Allet, two people who have been able to overcome great adversity to turn around their thinking about life and exemplify happiness and strength. Allet, who was able to recover from locked-in syndrome fully, Hooper contends, is the real superhuman, having been able to defeat a disease believed to be impossible to overcome. Similarly, Parsons has been able to decode the meaning of life and find happiness.

The book is full of such examples with a carefully thought-out process of uncovering each phenomenon of intelligence, resilience, bravery and happiness. The author does not shy away from linking them with studies to present his views in a better fashion. But the repetitive nature of works and the commonality in writing does take a toll on the reader. This is no bedtime read. Hooper, with his experience as managing director of The New Scientist, does make sure that the reader is not burdened with too many facts, figures and scientific studies, but the scientist in him takes the narrative too far at times. He tries to cover too many topics in one book and that is one of the most significant drawbacks of this work.

