Hum aapko rakh lenge! Pune police shuts up drug banter on Twitter with smart replies

Witty comebacks from the Pune police on banter about drugs by some smart alecs on Twitter on the eve of New Year had netizens in praise. It all started after the police tweeted on their official handle asking people to stay away from “charas, ganja and meow-meow”. “Charas, Ganja, Meow Meow. #NewYearResolution 2020 madhye he sarv nako bhau !! #SayNoToDrugs,” Pune police had tweeted.

A user soon picked up a “loophole” in the police’s tweet and announced “Guys, LSD is Allowed” since it was not one of the contraband listed by the police. LSD is a hallucinogenic drug. Playing along, the police replied with another tweet, “Tell us where to find it?” Another user jumped into the conversation with a tweet that went “Agar maine app logo ko Adda bataya toh 10 pudiya meri ? Chalega na Sir? (if I tell you the den, I’ll keep ten pouches, is the deal fine?).

Hitting him and some others who tweeted in his support out of the park, the police replied, “Aap saare rakh lena. Hum bas aapko rakh lenge. Chalega na sir? (You keep the drugs, we keep you in jail). The reply, which got described as “savage” and “epic” by netizens, won the Pune police the duel on Twitter. The police also cautioned people against driving under the influence of alcohol.