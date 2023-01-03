Hrithik Roshan: A look at 6 most expensive things owned by the actor

Hrithik Roshan, one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry was named as the ‘World’s Most Handsome Man’ in 2019 and we don’t doubt it for even a second. Hrithik Roshan has been part of Bollywood for over 25 years now and has given us many hits like Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Kabil, Agnipath, Super 30, and many more. His recently released film Vikram Vedha received rave reviews from the fans and the critics.

Here we take you through 6 of Hrithik Roshan’s most prized possessions:

A sea-facing home in Mumbai’s Juhu

Hrithik Roshan’s sea-facing duplex in Mumbai’s Juhu dons Santorini-themed architecture. He also owns a penthouse spread over 38,000 sqft and another apartment on Mumbai’s Juhu-Versova link road. The penthouse offers a breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea. The duplex comes with an exclusive elevator which takes one to the open-to-sky-terrace. The luxurious abode costs Rs 67.5 crore and has a parking space for over 10 cars and is often described as a mansion in the sky. The Vikram Vedha actor’s second house, a standalone apartment, is priced at Rs 30 crore in addition to its stamp duty cost of Rs 2 crore.

A 7-acre farmhouse in Lonavala

Hrithik Roshan owns a 7-acre property in Lonavala, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror. The sprawling farmhouse comes with various amenities – four bedrooms, private swimming pool, a gym, and a garden for organic farming.

A Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

Hrithik Roshan has a thing for luxury vehicles. The Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actor has some of the most expensive cars parked in his garage. He owns Rs 7 crore worth Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II. The swanky car is powered by a 6.2-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that can make 563 hp and 780 Nm of torque. It comes with a top speed of 250 kms/hour and can go from 0 to 100 kms/hour in 4.9 seconds.

A Mercedes-Maybach

Another one in his garage is Mercedes Maybach. He has often been photographed in his luxury car which costs nearly Rs 2.70 crore as per CarDekho. S600 Maybach, one of the most luxurious cars in the world, is powered by a 6.0-liter V12 petrol engine that generates 523 bhp and 830 Nm torque.

An impressive watch collection

Hrithik Roshan is known for his style. The actor has a unique collection of expensive watches including Rs 7.5 lakh Rolex Submariner Date. He also owns Cartier, Rado, a Jaeger-LeCoultre and more.

Home grown fitness brand – HRX

Other than his multiple brand endorsements, Hrithik Roshan owns a homegrown fitness brand named HRX. As per reports, the sportswear brand has a net worth of around Rs 200 crore.