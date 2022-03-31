How you write and end office emails depends on this factor! Check details

By Sidhharrth S Kumaar

When we write a piece of writing, whether it’s a flowery short tale, a powerful op-ed, or a quick email, we all have various methods of expressing ourselves. Because each zodiac sign has different communication skills and innovative features. With its insights into our personalities, Astrology contains some hints regarding the varied ways we write.

We can understand and determine which zodiac sign has written that mail when writing an official email and know its characteristics.

So let’s find out and see your traits of writing office emails as per zodiac signs:

Arise – Nothing

Your Aries coworker is not intentionally disrespectful, but their impatience leads to sloppy sign-offs. They’re hard workers who don’t have time to press the “enter” key and type a few additional characters. Yet, despite their brusque nature, they bring joy to every office get-together. That’s something to keep in mind for the next mandated team-building exercise.

Taurus- “Warm Regards”

“Warm regards,” like Taureans themselves, is kind but safe. Tauruses are pragmatic and do not incline to break from standard email protocol. They’re personable but not approachable enough to include any semblance of a personal message, as their use of the word “warm” suggests.

Gemini – “Thank You So Much”

Gemini, how I love you. So much fun, clever, and a tad passive-aggressive. “Thanks so much!” It looks like your effervescent colleague appreciates your support. Still, they’ll emphasize that point with their nasty exclamation point.

Cancer – “ Hope everything is ok.”

Cancer is the only coworker who will give you a Snickers bar if you have a nervous breakdown at a meeting. They truly mean it when they say, “Hope everything is OK.”

Leo – “Cheers!”

To be clear, the Leo in this tale is neither British nor Australian. That’s why your attention-seeking friend’s signature seems a touch off-putting. But, like Leo, “Cheers” is bold and distinctive. They’re the first ones there and the last to depart the virtual happy hour. For that, you admire them.

Virgo- “Before printing this email, please think about the environment.”

The office parent is Virgo. They are responsible and efficient, although they may be prone to outdated thinking. They eagerly comply when you propose replacing this with an Albert Einstein quotation in their email signature.

Libra -“ All the Best”

Libras are obsessed with forming bonds, and “All the best” reflects this. It’s well-balanced, with a professional edge offset by warmth and charm. “Best wishes,” it seems, is a greeting from a good friend.

Scorpio- “ Thanks”

Scorpios might seem scary at first, but their passion and drive make them excellent collaborators. Their output is flawless, their expectations are high, and they have no patience. So when a Scorpio signs off with a period, you can be sure they’re serious about their work.

Sagittarius – “Have a great day!”

Remember how we suggested a virtual happy hour earlier? Sagittarius, on the other hand, is in charge of arranging it. Sagittarians are the organization’s driving power, and their signatures are no exception. As you send the email, you can’t help but smile to yourself.

Capricorn- “Please excuse any typo.”

Capricorns are the zodiac’s project managers. Excel, charts, and rapid replies are among their favourites. Caps are also irritated by misspelt words. Unfortunately for them, the errors begin to mount up as they spend hours on their phones replying to emails (hence the apologetic signature). “Sent from a tiny keyboard,” a particularly fiery Capricorn could say.

Aquarius- “be well.”

As you read this, you can almost hear your Aquarian coworker chewing on granola. English academics and free spirits like Aquarius use the phrase “Be well” as their formal sign-off. Yes, you believe that. Aquarius, take care of yourself.

Pisces – “sincerely”’

“Sincerely” is Pisces’ go-to sign-off since they are compassionate, empathic, and sincere.

(The author, Sidhharrth S Kumaar is Founder of NumroVani, and Astro Numerologist, Spiritual Business & Personalized Wellness Coach. He is a renowned name in Astro numerology. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)