How to take care of skin during weather change

Skin is a dynamic organ. It keeps shedding and regenerating. The change in weather conditions demands adjustments in your skincare regime too. To tackle the lack of humidity in the winter months, lighter moisturizers need to be switched with thicker, more hydrating options to combat dryness. To keep your skin healthy and supple in the volatile winter months, you must customize your skincare routine according to your skin type. Adding ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid, Shea Butter, Glycerin while avoiding alcohol can help you counter the dryness of the winters.

Sensitive skin needs special attention and pampering. The drying agents and the skin irritants in certain products can trigger breakouts and allergic reactions. In addition, winters exacerbate certain skin conditions like acne, rosacea, eczema, and psoriasis, which need special care, including creams and emollients for intensive moisturization, use of gloves or socks to avert exposure and conserve moisture in the skin, says Aakriti Suri Founder and CEO of Happier

UV radiation is not limited to the summers; it’s present all year round. Sunscreen should never be missed as it helps decrease the harmful impact of UV radiation, which accelerates and increases the risk of skin cancer and also increases signs of ageing.

Over washing of the face can strip the natural lipid barrier over the skin triggering breakouts or even causing excess sebum production (an oily secretion of the sebaceous glands, which, when clogged, can lead to pimples and cysts and even acne). It is best to use gentle, hydrating and soap-free cleansers to combat this.

The topical maintenance of the skin with the assistance of various skincare products is incomplete without a healthy body with inner strength. A well-balanced diet and sufficient water intake cannot be underplayed. Consumption of seasonal fruits and fresh vegetables laden with protein-rich, anti-oxidant and various nutrients is a must for the skin that is glowing and healthy.

With slight alterations in your daily skincare regime and lifestyle, you can beat the changing weather blues and experience a better tone, glow and healthy skin.

(Aakriti Suri is the Founder and CEO of Happier)