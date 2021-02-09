How to protect your skin with homemade remedies

Contrary to popular opinion, aloe vera’s soothing properties are excellent for hydrating the skin and does not make the skin dry in the winter.

By Tarini Shah,

Having grown up with oily and acne prone skin, you can trust me when I say I have tried almost every off-the-shelf product to protect my skin. Changing seasons affect every skin type differently, and even though I have fewer acne breakouts in the winter, my routine undergoes a massive change to keep my skin glowing, hydrated and moisturised.

While skincare products can be very useful, there is nothing like a good homemade remedy which is readily available, easy to use and make and of course, super inexpensive. If you have the patience to let nature’s goodies heal your skin, here are some homemade products and remedies I use during the winter, which leaves me with happy, glowing skin:

Natural Olive Oil and Sugar Scrub: This one is a must for all those who like mild exfoliation. Combine ½ cup of sugar with 2 tbsp of olive oil. I usually don’t add any fragrance to this as these tend to irritate my skin but any good essential oil can be mixed with this DIY scrub. Gently rub the mixture onto your skin and make sure you don’t rub too hard as the sugar can inflame your facial skin. Wash it off after your skin is done absorbing the goodness of olive oil. Make sure you apply a soothing moisturizer to lock in the moisture

Coconut oil: This is probably the most well-known home remedy, actively propagated by grandmothers all over India! A little bit of coconut oil can do wonders for your skin, reducing dryness and healing acne scars. Avoid this if you have oily skin, but for those of you with dry skin, about 4-5 drops of coconut oil should do the trick. And if you have organic coconut oil, the results will be even better!

Milk Cream and Honey: This remedy works well for skin that is usually dry. Milk cream being a fatty component is a great moisturizer but can lead to acne breakouts in those who have oily skin. While milk is a natural moisturizer, honey is a good cleanser that can rid your facial skin off bacteria that contribute to acne. Take a tablespoon of milk cream and honey in a bowl and mix well. Apply the mixture on your face and leave it for about 15 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water. You will have supple and soft skin in no time but make sure you follow this regime regularly.

Banana and Milk: Not just a healthy smoothie, this combination is a good hydration technique for undernourished skin. If your skin is too oily, you can even replace the milk with rosewater. Banana helps peel off dead skin and milk is a clarifying agent. Together, they are the ultimate glow package. Take one whole mashed banana and add milk. Make sure the mixture is thick so that it sticks when it’s applied to your face. Leave for 20 minutes and wash it off with warm water.

Aloe Vera: I know, aloe vera like coconut oil is everyone’s go to response when it comes to solving skin problems. And even though it is known for its hydrating and anti-inflammatory properties, especially in the summer, this plant works well in the winter, too! Contrary to popular opinion, aloe vera’s soothing properties are excellent for hydrating the skin and does not make the skin dry in the winter. Use it whenever you feel like but for maximum benefit, apply it at night so that your facial skin has enough time to soak up its goodness.

(The author is a Beauty and Skincare content creator on Trell. The article is for information purpose only, please consult with medical professional/specialist/doctor before starting any therapy/medication/remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)