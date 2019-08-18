How to manage your kid’s screen time

Most parents are unaware of the implications of this and kids make do with the content that their parents choose for them.

By Vaishali Dar

A recent ad campaign rolled out by Disney Kids network highlights a very strong insight on the television viewing habits of families in India. It shows the need for kids to watch content that is tailor-made for them. The campaign has garnered attention for right reasons as the 35-second film starts with a mother questioning her 6-year-old daughter about her missing science book and the girl immediately reacts like a stereotype antagonist from a soap opera, indicating her television consumption is restricted to adult series.

It is a sneak peek into the lives of millions of families in modern day India where kids are consuming adult targeted content. Most parents are unaware of the implications of this and kids make do with the content that their parents choose for them. This TVC delivers a hard-hitting message that focuses on repercussions of having kids watch adult content in a very light-hearted, funny and entertaining manner. It addresses the need for parents to be responsible and make the right entertainment choice for their kids. It also reflects on the importance of retaining their childhood and innocence by having them watch age-appropriate content that is specially curated for them.

“Parents are the only role models present in the immediate environment of their children, thus, it is important for them to practice appropriate screen time behaviour to instill the same habit in their children. We, as parents, are so hooked to the social media that we end up passing on these habits without even realising that our kids are following us every minute. With older kids, it is not enough to model an appropriate behaviour, even they need guidance. Teenagers need to be aware of the dangers of these platforms, as well as how to behave while using them. Teach them what is correct or incorrect as per your family’s social-cultural construct,” says Juhi Sharma, CEO and founder of social venture Light Up, Emotions Matter Foundation.

Kids need to watch content that is tailor-made for them. At the same time, there is a need to keep a tab on gadgets and technology access. The right use of technology in a healthy way and picking up skills and habits that will make them successful digital citizens is a very important aspect. One should maintain a balance at home for screen viewing time.

Whether it is a gadget or TV series, there must be stipulated hours of access to such forms of entertainment. Nupur Jain, founder and concept designer at Applied Science and Engineering Club feels, “Instead of thinking of how much time is good, what content is good, parents need to focus on developing their temperament and skill sets so that they do not want screen time. This should be done from an early age as this is when their neural network is developing. It is important to focus on the habits of kids and help them channelise their energies. When you see your kids feeling bored, encourage them to reach out to a friend to play or indulge in a creative activity by working on something together. You can create an area which is easy to access for kids and stock it with books, art material, sports gears, tinkering material like empty boxes, cutting and measuring tools, adhesives or tapes, wires, batteries, motors and encourage them to experiment.”

In this technology-driven world it is difficult to empower kids since many of these tools help them learn in fun and engaging ways. Nevertheless, tech-savvy kids are better prepared for future as they access smart technology and know how to manage tasks. However, a balance has to be made between offline and online activities. It is difficult to decipher how many hours kids can spend on their screens and before it becomes unhealthy, one can sketch a daily time-table for different kind of activities: phone, tablet or TV – as per schedule.

Technology giant Google launched the Family Link application in India. The application is meant to help parents remotely control and keep track of their children’s Android device activities and help them set digital ground rules by managing what their kids are up to and what Google Accounts, devices and apps they are using. The application allows parents to view the weekly and monthly activity reports of their wards, it also helps them to limit the device usage by configuring a maximum number of hours that their kids are allowed to spend on the internet. Parents can also set the devices to be automatically be locked out during their child’s bedtime.

At best, reconnect or go for vacation with family so that each member can spend time and be detached to the digital world. If this is not possible, participate in your kids’ tech experiences. You’ll be able to vet the content they are accessing and in turn the interaction will help you bond and share experiences together.