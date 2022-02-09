How to lead the society and create noteworthy social change? Here’s what youth can do

There are various ways in which the youth can achieve so, by creating signs and posters using art which are deemed effective in educating as can videos and speeches.

By Shrikant Tyagi

India’s population is among the youngest in the fast-growing world, and this valuable asset needs to be carefully empowered with adequate skill sets to seize the plethora of opportunities offered in today’s dynamic world. This unique demographic advantage can play a critical role in achieving significant social change and presents multiple interesting possibilities for India’s future, in terms of social mobility, economic growth, and even more inclusive, diverse cultural fabric and a safe, sound and positive environment. Here are a few ways by which the youth can lead this society and successfully create noteworthy social change:

Socialization- the youth must participate in public awareness campaigns and speak confidently to educate people of, and care about, a social problem. Organizing such public awareness campaigns in school, community and online for generating public discussion. There are various ways in which the youth can achieve so, by creating signs and posters using art which are deemed effective in educating as can videos and speeches. Furthermore, there’s never been a greater time in history for reaching out to millions through social media- in the form of Twitter hashtags, blogs, memes and online petitions.

Volunteering- volunteering is one of the best ways to make a real difference in our society. Charities and organizations always find ways to help young people who want to get involved in community service. The youth must donate some time and assist in old age homes, orphanages and service groups where community service is a practice. Larger participation in community service helps charities and organizations to put their ideas into reality and make a much wider difference! Engaging in such community service gives firsthand knowledge of the situation of the lower segments of the society and builds empathy.

Protest- there are times when the uneducated and backward sections of the society, despite knowing their rights and issues, are unaware of communicating the same to organizations, higher authorities and government bodies. The youth can largely help such segments in such cases. Students can help communicate the grievances by reaching out to them by writing a well-written letter or even asking for a meeting with them to show what needs to be changed. This is something easily achievable that can make a difference.

Raising money and conducting donation drives- are concrete ways for the youth to contribute to the community around them. Funds can be raised from selling items such as art, selling entertainment through music and dance, or even raising charity funds for a charity. Donating one’s old and used clothes, books or toys to a non-profit organization for the poor can be of great use for those who need them.

Active participation of the youth will not only contribute significantly to realize the country’s potential but will also bring various language skills, new ways of thinking, innovative ideas among the youth. These strategies will empower the youth to become future leaders and aid them to attain personal and professional growth while contributing to the country’s targets and aspirations.



(The author is a social activist from Modinagar (UP). Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)