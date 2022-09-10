How to deal with stress in the office with the help of affirmative action?

By Akkshitta,

For most of us, it is not easy to deal with the issues present in our personal and professional lives. Stress often takes away our ability to work efficiently at the workplace and our ability to handle any situation rationally. As working professionals, we are bound to see ourselves in situations which cause stress. The pressure to meet deadlines, handling different people in a task, the pressure to give our best and many such situations cause anxiety and stress. At times, the pressure on our heads even makes us believe that we are not good enough and makes us question our abilities, ultimately causing stress. Stress leads a person to the path of their downfall by reducing creativity, hampering efficiency, lack of attention at work, reduction in the ability to work under pressurising situations etc.

There are multiple ways to deal with stress, affirmative action is one of them. The different stressful situations we face in our lives, workplace stress being one of them, can be effectively tackled by affirmations. Let us know how.

What are affirmations?

Let us first understand what are affirmations. In simple terms, an affirmation means a collection of positive words put together to form a positive statement, the aim of which is to tap into your conscious and unconscious mind to encourage you, motivate you, challenge you and push you to do your best and reach your full potential in life.



Affirmations to deal with stress in the office

These powerful, positive statements known as affirmations can significantly help you in dealing with stress and refrain it from interfering with your ability to work at your best. Here are some affirmations which you can use to deal with stress at the workplace:

1. I can overcome any challenge that comes my way

This affirmation will give you the strength to fight any negativity or stress that you might encounter at your workplace.

2. I use challenges to create new opportunities

By constantly repeating this affirmation, you will get your mind used to focus on the opportunities that every challenge brings along with itself rather than only focusing on the difficulties that every challenge has.

3. I will focus on the things I can control and let go of what I can’t

There is no use in stressing over things which you cannot control. This affirmation will make you realise that instead of running after what you cannot control, you should try to make things better in those situations which you can control.



4. I handle stressful situations with wisdom and clarity

Every person has the hidden strength to fight difficult situations no matter how tough they get. This affirmation will acquaint you with your latent inner strength.

5. I exhale negative energy and inhale calmness

This affirmation will help in keeping yourself calm and relaxed in tough situations.

6. It is okay to make mistakes. Every misstep is a learning opportunity.

Mistakes are like the steps of a ladder which ultimately lead you to the pinnacle of success. This affirmation will make you learn to take your mistakes positively.

7. I choose to react positively to challenging situations

With the help of this affirmation, you’ll find your ability to positively deal with challenging situations.

8. I am creating the life I want both personally and professionally

With this affirmation, you’ll acknowledge the efforts you are putting in every day to create a good life for yourself and your loved ones.

9. I will be productive and wise with my time today so I can achieve my goals

This affirmation would never let you idle away your time and encourage you to always be productive.

10. Today is an opportunity to learn, grow, and become a better version of myself

This affirmation would make you see the bunch of opportunities that every day brings along with itself.



