From avoiding alcohol to having ginger tea: How to deal with bloating after a scrumptious meal

The holiday season calls for the guilt-free indulgence of delectable treats. There is no fun in depriving yourself of all the good stuff. One cannot, however, overlook the fact that overindulging throughout the holiday season might result in putting on a few kilos, acidity, constipation & acid reflux. It’s only after we have tried everything on the spread that we realize that we feel oh-so-bloated! If you can relate to this, don’t worry, we are here to help you. Financial Express got in touch with Dr. Ritika Samaddar, regional head at the department of clinical nutrition and dietetics, Max Healthcare, to understand some quick-fix remedies to ease holiday bloating.

1. Avoid alcohol and other aerated drinks

We often succumb to the desire to indulge our taste buds and get into the harmful habit of pairing food with fizzy drinks. According to the expert, drinking water can help minimize bloating since it flushes away extra sodium from the body before, during, or after meals.

2. Take probiotic drinks- as they help in better digestion

By stimulating the growth of good bacteria in our guts we can tackle the problem of bloating, probiotics are always helpful in reducing bloating. Probiotics prevent stomach problems and support a healthy gut. Hence, next time you feel bloated give probiotics a shot.

3. Avoid fried and spicy food

No foodie can resist treating themselves occasionally to greasy and fatty indulgences, which are frequently referred to as soul-satiating foods. Another reality that accompanies such meals is indigestion & bloating. Hence, it is advisory to avoid oily & spicy food to avoid bloating & discomfort after your festive meal.

4. Peppermint, Ginger or Lemon tea

In case of discomfort and bloating you can blindly turn to a hot cup of peppermint, ginger or lemon tea to come to your rescue. A high concentration of flavonoids in peppermint tea assists in calming the bacteria in your gastrointestinal tract that can result in a lot of gas and bloating. Additionally, it can ease digestive discomfort and reduce inflammation. Ginger tea is not only comforting, but it also works wonders for bloating. Bloating begins in the gut, and one of the most tasty foods that can help maintain the health of your gut is ginger. The presence of gingerols helps tackle bloating.

5. Exercise or simple walks also aids in better digestion

Well, the easiest remedy to relieve any intestinal discomfort is always to go for a stroll. After a heavy meal, if you feel bloated, it’s time to take a stroll around the block or engage in some light cardio to reduce the effect of bloating.