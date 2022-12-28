How to control binge eating during Year-End celebration

The holiday season is a time for celebration and indulgence, but it can also be a time when people struggle with binge eating. Binge eating is characterized by consuming large amounts of food in a short period of time, often to the point of feeling uncomfortably full. It can be a difficult habit to break, especially during the holiday season when there are so many tempting treats and events to attend. However, there are several strategies you can use to avoid binge eating during the year-end celebrations.

To understand it further, we got in touch with Harshavardhan S, Co-Founder, and CEO, Lil’Goodness. Here’s what he has to say:

Plan ahead: One of the best ways to avoid binge eating is to have a plan in place. This might include packing healthy snacks to take with you when you are on the go or planning out your meals in advance to ensure that you are getting the nutrients you need.

Practice mindful eating: Mindful eating involves paying attention to your body’s hunger and fullness cues, rather than eating mindlessly in response to external triggers. Take your time to savor your food and focus on the flavors and textures. This can help you to slow down and eat less overall.

Avoid skipping meals: Skipping meals can lead to overindulging later on, so make sure to eat regular, balanced meals throughout the day. This will help to keep your hunger in check and prevent you from feeling ravenous when you do have the opportunity to indulge.

Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water can help keep you feeling full and satisfied, preventing you from reaching for extra food. Aim to drink at least eight cups of water a day, and try to avoid sugary drinks that can contribute to weight gain.

It’s a good idea to have a few healthy snacks on hand before heading out to a party. Mixed nuts and dates are great for filling and providing energy. You can also drink a glass of water or have a bowlful of salad before indulging in sweet treats like cake. This will help you feel more satisfied and may prevent you from overindulging in sweets later on.

It’s also important to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. Dehydration can often lead to cravings for sugary foods, so make sure to drink enough water to keep your body properly hydrated. Opt for high protein and fibre foods like beans, berries, legumes, nuts, or even prebiotic foods. These will help you feel fuller for longer periods and aid in proper digestion.

When it comes to alcohol, try mixing your drinks with fruit juice instead of sugary mixers. You can also mix alcohol with plain water to avoid extra calories. It’s important to not drink on an empty stomach and to have high-protein foods like grilled chicken to help absorb the alcohol.

After the celebrations are over, it’s a good idea to detox for at least one to three days. Our bodies are exposed to a lot of toxins during the holiday season, and a detox can help flush out these toxins and prevent inflammation and infection. To detox, simply avoid alcohol, sugar, caffeine, and processed foods. Decreasing your salt intake is also helpful as salt can cause the body to retain extra fluid. You can also try detox drinks like lemon water, apple cider vinegar, and aloe vera juice, or incorporate antioxidant-rich foods like vegetables and fruits into your diet.

By following these tips, you can avoid binge eating during the holiday season and enjoy the celebrations without feeling guilty or overwhelmed. Remember to be kind to yourself and don’t beat yourself up if you overindulge from time to time. The important thing is to get back on track and continue making healthy choices moving forward.