How to avoid binge drinking while on vacations?

If you are planning vacations with family and friends, we have come up with some health recommendations that you need to follow while on vacation before consuming alcohol.

As you know, Alcohol has become an entwined aspect of many trips, offering holiday-goers a break from daily life, and a sense of relaxation. Consuming a lot of alcohol may lead to health side effects.

The addiction specialists at Private Rehab Clinic, Delamere, have issued a warning to those vacationing abroad this year, as binge drinking can result in serious health implications. so, before going on vacation, you are advised to read these pointers to avoid excess drinking. Let’s have a look.

1. Try to incorporate alcohol-free days

On vacations, there are generally ‘excuses’ or ‘reasons’ to have a beverage consistently. It is essential to have liquor-free days to give your liver a rest and permit your body to flush out liquor poisons. Drinking daily makes your liver slow. The more liquor you consume, the greater its cost for your body, bringing about you feeling languid and experiencing a low state of mind.

2. Avoid drinking on an empty stomach

If you have a decent meal before drinking, it will slow the absorption of alcohol. You will have less to drink if your stomach is already full. Alcoholic drinks such as wine and spirits are very acidic and can cause harm to your stomach’s lining when consumed on an empty stomach or in large amounts.

3. Opt for low alcohol or alcohol-free drinks

Instead of consuming alcoholic drinks, try some mocktails (alcohol-free cocktails). You can then either adhere to drinking these or shift back and alternate between alcoholic beverages.

Assuming your family will compress you into drinking more than you would like, it is improbable that they will try and notice or care if you are alternating or drinking a zero alcohol alternative.

4. Avoid ‘preloading’ before going out

Preloading is a term used whereby somebody drinks liquor at home to get themselves in the party mood before going out. This can be exceptionally risky and effectively lead to an evening of hard-core boozing and the dangers that accompany it.

Instead, make sure that you are well-rested, well-hydrated and have eaten a decent meal in preparation. You are much more likely to keep track of the amount of alcohol you consume this way.

5. Avoid stocking up on alcohol

Generally many individuals purchase alcohol duty-free at the airport, so they can have a selection of different alcoholic drinks to enjoy while hanging out in the sun or eating at night.

The risk of this is that there will be a constant supply of alcohol that will be too easy to drink. You are also much more likely to mix your drinks, leading to losing control of the amount of alcohol you consume. Instead, choose drinks that are of standard strength in units and a selection of non-alcoholic options that you can alternate with.

6. Mix up your normal routine

Try to replace your heavy drinking habit with exercise. It will not only lead to health benefits but also promotes relaxation too, reducing levels of stress hormones in the body like adrenaline and cortisol. Whether you pick an activity class, a bicycle ride or even a run, exercise won’t just reduce your body’s stress but it will prevent any alcohol temptations.