How technology is impacting dining habits in India

According to LimeTray’s Restaurant Technology survey (India) 2019, data shows that technology has been playing a huge role in dining for Indian customers. An online survey done with restaurant-goers shows distinct dining habits. For instance, 92 per cent of Indian diners agrees that technology has improved their restaurant experience.

The restaurant business is always evolving and while that happens the industry is coming up with the newer and advanced business model. The restaurant business in India is the 3rd largest service sector after retail and Insurance. According to NRAI India Food Services report, 2019, the food service market in the country stands at Rs 4.23 lakh crore and expected to grow at a CAGR of 9 per cent to reach Rs 6 lakh crore in the next 5 years. 75 per cent of the total consumer base in India prefers to dine out.

Like other service industries technology penetration is also revolutionizing the restaurant business. The consumers based in India are young and upwardly mobile middle class. India is one of the largest consumer markets globally, and one of the youngest with more than 45 per cent of the population under the age of 25.

On diner habits, the report states, 52 per cent diners eat out once a week, 28 per cent diners eat out twice a week, while 54 per cent eat out twice or more.

Also, while ordering in, 51.43 per cent diners expect to be served in 30-40 minutes, 8.16 per cent in 40-50 minutes, and 37.96 per cent of people expect to be served in under 30 minutes. Whereas, while dining out 85.31 per cent people expects to be served in under 30 minutes.

With aggregators and food apps or through social media, diners are increasingly discovering restaurants easily.

For instance, 73.88 per cent people find places to eat with Zomato, with the delivery app Swiggy, its 48.98 per cent, Instagram contributes 40.41 per cent, and Facebook 20.82 per cent. Also, both diners and restaurant owners agree that online ordering is the most important technology feature for a restaurant.

For payment, diners prefer both cash and cashless payment options, such as debit/credit card accounts for 75.10 per cent of the payment made, mobile payment or mobile wallet 44.08 per cent, cash 41.22 per cent and pay let apps account for 2.45 per cent.

The report further said diners rank ‘discounts and offers’ as the second most important feature at a restaurant and only 30.61 per cent use their loyalty programs. 51.43 per cent diners said for discounts, they actively avail SMS offers.