How sustainable clothing is beholding the future of the kids wear industry

Sustainable clothing is creating a lot of waves in the fashion industry. Considering the wide gamut of advantages it has to offer, the eco-friendly way of dressing is creating a ripple even in the kids wear industry. Parents belonging to the eco-conscious age, are readily exercising conscious consumption for their kids. They are cognizant of the fact that sustainable clothing has a twofold benefit where it serves the larger cause of rendering a greener environment, and at the same time vouch for comfortable organic clothing for children.

Gauging the massive opportunity lying ahead, brands are riding on the bandwagon to boost the organic kids wear market in India. Inevitably, it is spurring the demand for natural, organic textiles as parents are invariably placing a high value on fabric, texture, comfort, and ecological impact while donning their kids with the best fashion possible. Consequently, sustainable clothing permeating seamlessly into the kids apparel segment is heralding a new trend that is very likely to shape the future of the kids wear industry. We got in touch with Swati Saraf, President, Les Petits to explore how eco-friendly clothing is revolutionizing the kids wear segment as a whole:

1) Organic product vouching for a comfortable fabric

The present-age parents are well aware of the health repercussions synthetic fabrics can have on the kids. Children have very sensitive skin, and in the quest to give the best to their children, natural fibers are gaining a lot of traction. Over time, people have realized the advantages of organic material manifesting non-toxic, hypo allogenic, light, and breathable traits, accounting for the perfect material to make clothing for children comfortable. Consumers are moving away from nylon, rayon, polyester, etc., and supporting organic that offers a complete package of utility, style, cost, welfare, fitness, and ethics. There is an increasing preference for 100 percent cotton and linen fabrics as they are gentle and smooth on children’s skin. Unlike synthetic materials, they are devoid of any heavy textile chemicals that can cause irritation, rashes, and allergy in kids.

2) Durability

Children are highly active and quite often play outdoors, making it imperative for the brands to keep durability at the core of their offerings. Understanding that children’s clothes tend to get dirty very frequently, there is a need to wash the clothes almost after every wear. Going for synthetic clothes will not suffice the purpose as they very easily fade and tear away. On the contrary, opting for natural fibers last longer as they have the ability to hold the structure intact. It has also been observed that bamboo and organically produced cotton are inherently robust and long-lasting where washing has a negligible impact with no visible indication of any wear and tear.

3) Biodegradable

Parents are quite ‘woke’ about the environmental crisis plaguing the earth. The pursuit of a sustainable environment is translating into conscious shopping habits. They are showing great value for materials that do not have a harmful impact on nature. Here, going for natural fibers under organic clothing are eco-friendly options that break down naturally. There is a lot of concern regarding the fashion industry contributing to the environmental crisis. Making use of synthetic material like polyester, acrylic, nylon, etc. account for a large amount of waste as they take around 20 to 200 years to decompose, giving rise to the issue of landfill. Whereas materials like cotton, linen, and Tencel can be recycled, reducing the pressure on the environment for disposal.

Looking at the rising consciousness around protecting the environment, it is very likely that sustainable clothing will take up the major pie in the kids wear fashion industry in the near future. It is there to shape the industry trends while vouchsafing for a sustainable future.