How spices serve as an immunity booster and promote a healthy lifestyle

By Kavita Devgan

Spices have nutritional benefits – What if we were to introduce a completely new dimension to the way Indians perceive spices, one that emphasizes the presence of natural oils in them, as well as the additional health, nutrition, and immunity benefits that they provide exactly as Nature intended?

Almost all spices help boost the immunity but some help more.

Turmeric (Haldi)

Turmeric is aromatic and a stimulant. It works as a tonic to relieve congestion. It has a soothing action on respiratory ailments such as cough and asthma. Haldi has an active ingredient called Curcumin which is known to act as an antioxidant.

Solid reasons to have haldi – doodh at night and add to all the tadkas.

Kasuri Methi

This lesser-known and used spice not just adds an amazing flavour to the dishes but is a wonderful source of fibre too and is known to be an effective cholesterol and inflammation cutter in the body. It also keeps your digestion and blood sugar in check, which is essential for good immunity,

Coriander Powder

Dhaniya powder is very good for relieving flatulence and aiding better digestion of food by facilitating better bowel movement, and that is probably why it has been used extensively in our kitchens since ancient times. Coriander gets its properties and taste from its naturally occurring volatile oils. This Coriander powder can be teamed up with Paranthas, Aloo Sabzi or Rasam – the choice is yours!

Garam Masala

This is a blend of ground whole spices and is full of antioxidants which help in boosting digestion and thus keeping our immunity optimum. This masala is a blended spice mix which adds an earthy flavour to the spice mix.

Tip: Make sure you source Garam Masala that has all these spices in it: Coriander, Turmeric, Chilli, Fennel, Black Pepper, Cumin, Salt, Ginger Powder, Mustard, Green Chilli Powder, Fenugreek (leaves), Cinnamon, Coriander (Leaves), Cloves, Allspice, Asafoetida, Cardamom, Mace.

(Kavita Devgan is the Nutrition Advisor at Tata Sampann)