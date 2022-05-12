How ‘smart’ is the 21st-century Indian kitchen?

By Sunil Agarwal,

It’s the 21st century and we still haven’t seen flying cars and robots at the shopping mall. On the other hand, Indian kitchens have seen a massive and forward-thinking upgrade in recent years. There’s no denying that food cooked in legacy cookware passed on from generation to generation will always occupy a special place in Indian households. But what’s more intriguing is how modular kitchens have willfully accepted the boon of technology and also preserved more traditional cooking methods. In a progressive world like ours, we are starting to broaden our horizons and leverage these technologies for a higher standard of living.

Owning a refrigerator that serves more than the purpose of just preserving food is possible with a higher investment today. The diversity of the Indian home is prominent when there’s a cabinet full of kalchattis and a Wi-Fi-blender sitting right below it. In today’s world, modular kitchens are providing an integrated experience for home chefs by easing out cumbersome tasks with the help of smart appliances.

The market for smart kitchens and tech kitchens is rapidly trending upwards in India. The spurt of this movement can be attributed to the pandemic that has immensely influenced our lifestyle. In the middle of a global crisis, where Indians were trying to balance daily chores and adapt to WFH, technology came to the rescue. In every situation, we need to learn and adapt from there. The desire of owning smart, digitally controllable devices has been around among new-generation homeowners. But it’s only now that the Indian masses are understanding the need for smart kitchens while adapting to the hybrid working style.

The pandemic inspired many family members to cook and use kitchen spaces for themselves. Consumers are now keen on adding high-tech features and intelligent cookware items to support this modern lifestyle. As a cookware brand, we saw an increase in demand for several cookware items that are constructed prioritizing the needs of modern-day consumers and intelligent cooking.

Many companies are building this niche with a futuristic vision for the Indian market. With the simple application of wireless connection and Bluetooth, smart appliances can be monitored or controlled. Needless to say, the invention of intelligent apps has become a strong leg of this digital movement. With a simple collection of user data and patterns, consumers will be able to monitor their kitchen and home appliances with a glance at their smartphones.

A couple of years ago, young entrepreneurs from Bengaluru introduced a kitchen assistance application that helps you with everything from finding recipes, and sourcing ingredients, to automating grocery lists. For a seamless cooking experience, it is imperative to plan ahead of time and organize tasks beforehand. With similar i-apps, your kitchen experiences can be streamlined right from the start. Moving on to another sensible home equipment, a smart appliance that takes care of regular cooking chores like mixing, chopping, and kneading, is gaining more popularity among skillful cooks and Indian homes as well.

Indian homes are incorporating more advanced tech-based appliances rapidly. However, a kitchen is still incomplete without the traditional practices of cooking. As time evolves, we will embrace newer innovations along with heritage cooking that has been passed on to us. With a young, diverse, and digital-savvy population, we can expect to see a continuing upward trend of innovating modern appliances along with a skillful and immersive blend of intelligent cookware that complements traditional cooking as well.

That being said, AI is here to stay so we might as well welcome it in our kitchens too!

(The author is Director, Vinod Cookware. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)