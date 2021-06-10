How RGB Lights are redefining the lighting industry and home interior designing

A combination of red, blue, and green LEDs that produce over 16 million hues of light, these lights give a character to a mere construction while setting it into a spotlight.

By Prag Bhatnagar,

The splendid underlying lighting that has recently gained tremendous popularity in brightening up the magnificent monuments and are used inadvertently in our homes. Known as Architectural RGB lighting, the structural illumination gives a grand feel to architectures by ways of beautifying monuments, improving aesthetic of your home, and making nights safer for the society. A combination of red, blue, and green LEDs that produce over 16 million hues of light, these lights give a character to a mere construction while setting it into a spotlight.

The variety of colour options distinguishes LED lighting from the rest. The commonly used are different light temperatures: warm white i.e., 3000K, neutral white i.e., 4000K and cool white 5700K. These lights give a character to a meagre construction and sets it into the spotlight. Apart from this, it is also gaining popularity in households as “mood lighting”. RGB lights are excellent for relaxation and each of the three lights has its own unique offerings to the mood of people under it. It is known that the radiation of green light is said to bring the sense of tranquillity, lowers stress while blue light offers the feeling of calmness.

Let us look at the different characteristics of these three colours in detail and try to understand it is contribution at our homes-

Red

Red is said to be the colour of infinite vitality. It is a great choice for the lighting in the master bedroom because it will be helpful in waking up a person in good mood, which will help him/her to have a smooth day when there is a lot to be done. Red light energizes your mood; therefore, it can help or foster the creative ideas sitting at the back of your head.

Blue

The colour blue is great to decompress and relax. It is contributory because it enables restful, peaceful and a sedate mind. It will slow down your body and mind if you are anxious or stressed. Hence, a blue colour used in the shower or your bathroom could certainly assist in taking the load off your mind.

Green

The colour green enables a state of mind which is calm, yet ready to focus. It helps in reducing the negative thoughts and thus helps in concentrating on a single idea. This is the reason why the yogis like to meditate when they are out in nature, being around greenery helps them get rid of negative thoughts and focus on one thing.

When three colours of lights are combined and used together in a single light fixture, it is able to create and display over 16 million colour options with the help of a DMX controller. RGB luminaires were the initial technology in the colour-changing application arena for many years. Luminaires with red, green, and blue LEDs remain an option of three-channel approach to creating colour for a defined range of applications.

Now the new options offered are in four channels first is RGBW – Red, Green, Blue, White which enables to achieve better quality of white light in comparison to RGB fixtures, more stability and saturation of colours, second one is RGBA – Red, Green, Blue, Amber adding more adaptability and flexibility for lighting designers and end customers as it offers much more précised warmer tones such as fire, yellow, gold, amber and orange shades.

Each application poses new challenge in front of LED Lighting Professionals in form of Colour combination to be used, product form factor to be selected, beam angles (optics) to achieve uniform illumination etc. so product configuration plays a very important role along with creativity and innovativeness of Lighting Application Engineer.

While designing a product, a lot of emphasis is now given on Optics, as different beam angles empower a Lighting Designer to do justice with application area and target and achieve desired quality of illumination. Also, for outdoor architectural applications use of anti-glare louvers; shields; snoots; dimming; sensor controls; scheduling etc. helps in reducing unwanted light, further saving power and controlling glare and pollution.

However, keeping aside the beauty it brings along with, these lights also cause light pollution and are one of the major sources of lighting pollution causing harmful side effects. The pervasive pollution is caused by the combined light from buildings, streetlights, parking lots, malls, etc. leading to several fundamental issues such as wastage of energy and contributing to greenhouse gas emissions, damaging, biological rhythms, ecosystems, and biodiversity etc. Therefore, it is vital for companies to work towards a sustainable environment backed by products that are technologically advanced and curtails light while also promoting health and wellness. For over half a decade, Havells has developed lighting solutions with a long life, helped city officials to reduce their energy consumption, curb light pollution, implement SMART City Lighting systems and used durable materials. We believe in passing on the benefits of evolving technologies to our customers in the fastest possible way. Now, we are working with urban planners, lighting consultants across the globe to create lighting systems and products that ensure coming generations have bright horizons.

(The author is Vice President – Lighting, Havells India. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)