How reusable diapers are becoming preferred choice of parents

In the continuously changing world of technology many new inventions are taking place. This ranges from gadgets, personal care usage and child care products. In the case of diapers, it is the polymer based product that is used with infants for their natural needs. When it comes to the diapers, it is mainly made up of Super Absorbent Polymers and this assists in absorbing chemicals and retaining fluids 100 times more from their actual weight. However these are the chemicals enhanced diapers that can also cause rashes in the babies skin and make it itchy and child irritable post usage.

Many advancements in the technological world have led to development of the organic diapers and these diapers are free from any toxins or chemicals. When the chemical enhanced products are used with infants or small children, it causes diaper rash as the skin is quite sensitive. Also, the current diapers are expensive as they cannot be reused or rewashed. Sometimes we also use cotton cloths for infants but that is also a very complex thing.

SuperBottoms’s Founder Pallavi Utagi

This germinated an idea of reusable or diapers that are chemical free or free from any sort of toxins. This has a fabric that helps in aeration of the child’s sensitive part so that it doesn’t get humid. SuperBottoms claims to offer the answer to all highly priced and chemical enhanced diapers that are not only toxic to the environment but also to the infants. Founder Pallavi Utagi says that they have tested the product through the rigorous testing process and also have a team of mothers who have used the products on the babies. She says the main challenge is to create awareness among the people as this is a solo product in the market. So we have created a few awareness campaigns and tried to educate people about the harmful effects of the current diapers in the market and how to reusable diapers. The fabric is also important and the airy fabric is important in order to avoid nappy rashes.

SuperBottoms claims to advocate that correct parenting is important and there are many flaws in the current system that needs to be eradicated and to promote sustainable living along with responsible parenting. In recent times, earth has been a metaphor for garbage and main is plastic.