How rental fashion brands are protecting environment and promoting sustainability

It’s never easy to pick clothes every day and we keep complaining that we have nothing to wear. However, the reality is we have more than enough in our closets – So much so that often we don’t remember what all we have. Having said that, do you know how much water was used to make all of those things? According to the GAP study, it requires 2700 litres of water (as much as you’d drink over a three-years) to produce one T-shirt and 550 litres of water to produce one pair of socks. And your favorite pair of jeans? Almost 10,000 litres of water went into creating them. You read that right!

It’s obvious that our obsession with fast fashion is robbing the world of water. To lessen our use of water and harm to the environment, more environmentally friendly options are required.

Hotify, a rental brand is at your rescue. The brand ensures that there’s a connection between fast fashion and sustainability while savings in time and money.

The founder of Hotify, Ashish Dubey, started his journey with the company back in 2018 while he was in the final year of his engineering. “Always wanted to wear new clothes to parties, weddings, and friend gatherings. Always wanted to look my best when attending an event. That’s when this idea clicked,” he said while talking about how he decided to start Hotify. He added, “I questioned, why can’t we rent the outfits and then discussed this with a friend Jay Vilash Pathak who is now a co-founder of Hotify.”

Interestingly enough, they concurred that this is surely a possibility and that we could address the issue of people using technology. “We can link up those via technology to rent out their clothes to one another. Together with a group of his classmates, we set out on a mission to make fashion accessible to all people. Began in a tiny room at my house where we were merely taking a few pictures. Simply collecting more and more outfits from friends to rent to people in the same city.”

Here’s how it works

Hotify is working as an aggregator where rental vendors can list their wardrobes on the app and whenever customers book their outfits, we take responsibility to deliver their orders to their doorstep smoothly.

Anyone can list their own personal closet on the app and you get to earn money on every order that is placed.

“We reinvent and expand the reach of sustainable fashion so you can stretch your money further and explore your desires. Bringing the best of your favourite styles right to your fingertips by fusing trend and fashion. Based on sustainable principles and constructed by bridging fast fashion and sustainability, we provide adaptability to changing fashions and satisfies the need to reduce the hassle of shopping while also saving your time and funds.”

Other such apps are – Fly Robe, Swishlist, and Wrapd.

So, the next time you dress to impress, consider the environmental cost of your attire; you might only be dripping wet.