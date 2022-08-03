How pandemic impacted adult friendships and what you can do to rekindle them

The pandemic shifted our attention away from what we care about and toward who we are most likely to encounter. While it may have ended some friendships, others didn’t last long either. We also saw some relationships that were held by fondness, and some that were fading away without an anchor.

The way people view their friends has changed following the pandemic. According to a survey conducted by dating app Bumble, almost half of Indian adults surveyed said that their friendship with close friends was adversely affected by COVID. On the other hand, only 18% of the respondents claimed that the pandemic impact was positive. Nevertheless, the loss of adult friendships is deeply felt.

About 62 per cent of Indian adults believe that trust is the most important pillar of a friendship. About 48 per cent believe regular communication and shared values save a friendship, and 42 per cent give qual effort utmost importance.

“Per our recent study, 34% of Indian adults want to expand their circle of friends in a new way post-pandemic. More people in India are now opening up to finding friends virtually, and Bumble BFF is a great way to meet like-minded people, who are all there with a shared purpose of wanting to connect!” shared Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble.

Bumble’s Relationship Expert, Shahzeen Shivdasani, shares tips on how one can rekindle old friendships:

One of the most important factors that a friend should consider when it comes to developing a meaningful relationship is reaching out. One of the most important factors that a friend should consider when it comes to developing a meaningful relationship is reaching out. Having a life update or asking for a certain amount of time off from the relationship is a great way to show how valued the friendship is.

Make sure that you reach out but in the process don’t evade their privacy. Show that you care for their space and pace to reconnect. Don’t expect them to get back to you immediately. They may even want to wait for you to connect with them again.

After you’re comfortable with each other, plan on getting together in person or through a virtual catch-up. This will allow you to connect with them in real-time, instead of just hanging out in groups. This is how some friendships grow.

Be mindful of the reasons behind their breakup. Being honest and open in communication is also important to maintaining a positive relationship.

If your best efforts to re-ignite a friendship have failed, then accept the loss. However, don’t put too much pressure on your friend to get back on track. Instead, try expressing your desire to connect with them and hoping that they will reciprocate.