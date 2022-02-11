How pandemic has impacted incense market; check popular Incenza incense

Popularly known as Agarbatti, this has seen stable demand during the pandemic and many people have switched to this for the peaceful environment.

We have seen that in the past two years people have suffered a lot due to the pandemic. It has caused an unprecedented amount of time to be spent at home and many families have seen the shift in their attitudes and behaviours. So many losses were seen in the lives of the people. This was no doubt a difficult time and everyone knew that this is never going to last.



Due to this pandemic, many startups and businesses have thrived, and many have got funding in this time. This crisis has extended the hand beyond health and many businesses have raised funding. During this period, many companies have brought new and competitive products to the market with enhanced quality and vibrant costs. One of the companies called, Incenza, have captured the market with the best quality fragrance and something that will enhance your home decor.



Incense sticks are a vital component in Indian culture and many people regard this as the essential item in worship. Incense sticks by Incenza have many added advantages like they are bamboo free, charcoal free, oil based and come in various fragrances and few are the new scents. These scents are new and unconventional for the public.

Why Incense Sticks Are Essential In Our Lives



This Noida-based company Incenza has raised 20 crores in the funding rounds. This claims to be best for your home and office with various types of aromas. Due to chemical and hazardous gases, many people are not using incense sticks. This company claims to have brought the revolution in the incense stick market with a storm.



Pandemic has taken the people aback and as this has taken to the peak, many types of research have shown that usage of incense sticks in this time. This brings relief to the mind, body and soul.



Bringing Tranquility To Mind, Body and Soul



A good fragrance in the air brings peace to our stressed minds and body. During these stressful times, we often feel negative and to ward off these feelings we need to have a peaceful environment. This is very common in our homes and also gives us Ayurvedic healing therapy. The pandemic also saw a surge in exports as both Ayurveda and yoga are being popular overseas. Popularly known as Agarbatti, this has seen stable demand during the pandemic and many people have switched to this for the peaceful environment.