How Narotam Sakhsaria built Ambuja Cement, one of the world’s best cement companies, now owned by Adani Group; know about his journey, net worth, and more

‘Tutegi Kaise? Ambuja Cement se jo bani hai,’ a line we all have heard while growing up in the popular advertisement by this cement company.

In 1983, two traders with little knowledge of cement or manufacturing took a daring leap of faith. Narotam Sekhsaria and Suresh Neotia, armed with their farsightedness, invested in a state-of-the-art cement plant in Gujarat. Little did they know that this venture would lay the foundation for India’s leading cement company, Ambuja Cement.

With a legacy that spans decades, Ambuja Cement has been at the forefront of revolutionizing the building materials sector, providing high-quality cement solutions that have helped shape the infrastructure of modern India. At the heart of this success story is Narotam Sakhsaria, the visionary founder and guiding force behind Ambuja Cement’s meteoric rise.

Currently, Adani Group owns around 63% of Ambuja Cement and 57% of ACC

Ambuja Cements posted its fiscal first quarter profit at Rs 1,135.46 crore.

A name rooted in heritage

Ambuja Cement found its name from the founders’ ancestral goddess, ‘Mata Ambuj.’ This divine inspiration became a symbol of strength and quality for the brand, resonating with millions across the country. The idol of Mata Ambuj adorns many townships developed by Ambuja Cement Plant, a testament to the company’s deep-rooted connection with its culture and values.

A journey of growth and acquisitions

Ambuja Cement’s growth was nothing short of remarkable. From a modest plant in 1986 with a capacity of 700,000 tonnes per annum, the company transformed into a cement giant with five integrated cement manufacturing plants and eight cement grinding units, boasting a total capacity of 29.65 million tonnes in 2016. The company’s relentless pursuit of excellence and innovative practices made it a trendsetter in the industry.

Source: Ambuja Cement

In 2005, Ambuja Cements joined hands with ACC Limited, another prominent Indian cement company, to become part of the prestigious Holcim group of Switzerland. This union strengthened the company’s global standing and paved the way for further success.

Later, in 2015, Lafarge SA and Holcim Limited merged on an equal footing to create LafargeHolcim, the new global leader in building materials.

Who is Narotam Sekhsaria?

In pre-liberalisation India, Sekhsaria started a cement company despite having no knowledge of cement production. He considered Uttar Pradesh but met NN Pai, leading him to choose Gujarat. HK Khan from Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation helped make the project successful. Sekhsaria was adopted by his grand uncle, following a common Marwari tradition. Gujarat’s success stories extended beyond cement, with Khan supporting Karsanbhai Patel, the founder of Nirma.

Source: ACF

This practice of adoption to continue the family legacy was not uncommon among prominent industrialists of that time, such as Jamnalal Bajaj, Lakshmi Narain Birla, and Naval Tata, who were also adoptees.

In his book, Sakhsaria wrote that back then, he wanted to meet Dr. Irani in person before placing a large steel order for their civil work. However, during that attempt, Dr. Irani only granted a two-minute audience and then redirected the author to a deputy, which left the author feeling slighted. Consequently, the author decided to place the steel order with Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) instead of Tata Steel.

As time went on, Gujarat Ambuja gained prominence in corporate circles and earned admiration from industry insiders, including Mr. Ratan Tata and many others at Bombay House.

‘Yeh Marwari hai, ethical hai, efficient hai. This man has done a fabulous job, created a fabulous brand out of nothing,’ was one conversation that was quoted to me. The Ambuja Story

Mr Sekhsaria continues to be the non-executive chairman of Ambuja Cements and ACC Limited.

Sakhsaria is battling from cancer.

Community development as a core value

For Narotam Sekhsaria, Ambuja Cement’s success was not limited to financial accomplishments. He believed in giving back to society and made community development a core value of the company. The Ambuja Cement Foundation, set up as part of Ambuja in the early 1990s, became one of India’s most extensive corporate CSR programs. Through initiatives in rural development, agriculture, health, education, skill-building, and women’s empowerment, the foundation touched and transformed countless lives.

Source: Ambuja Cement

Sustainability and safety

Ambuja Cement’s commitment to sustainability and safety set it apart in the industry. In 2008, the company adopted the goal of a ‘Zero Harm’ working environment, strengthening its Occupational Hazard and Safety Management System. Such dedication earned Ambuja Cement the prestigious OH&S Excellence Award in 2014.

The company’s efforts were recognized by national and international organizations, receiving awards for environmental excellence in plant operation and outstanding pollution control. Ambuja Cement’s ability to assimilate sustainability principles in its business earned it the CII Sustainability Award presented by the President of India.

Acquisition by Adani Group

In 2022, another significant chapter was added to Ambuja Cement’s history when it became part of the Adani Group, the largest and fastest-growing portfolio of diversified sustainable businesses. Under the continued guidance of Narotam Sekhsaria, who retained his position as non-executive chairman, Ambuja Cement’s legacy is set to soar even higher.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani speaks during an inauguration ceremony after the Adani Group completed the purchase of Haifa Port earlier in January 2023, in Haifa port, Israel January 31, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

With Adani Group’s support and vision, Ambuja Cement’s pursuit of excellence, sustainability, and community development is poised to reach new heights. From two traders with a dream to an industry titan, Ambuja Cement stands tall, a shining example of grit, determination, honesty, and integrity.

The story of Ambuja Cement is nothing short of an inspiring saga of vision, determination, and success against all odds. From Narotam Sekhsaria and Suresh Neotia’s courageous venture to the company’s inclusion in the esteemed Adani Group, Ambuja Cement has continually risen to new heights.