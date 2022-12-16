How millennials are transforming wedding trends? Know it here

The millennials have redefined the concept of a dream wedding which is now all about personalization, thoughtfulness, and celebrating with loved ones. Given our recent brush with the uncertainties that even gripped the wedding ecosystem, couples are now opting for new-age wedding formats like hybrid/intimate weddings while not leaving behind the essence of the traditional big-fat Indian wedding format. Millennial couples have a huge role to play in redefining the wedding trends with their inclusivity and thoughtfulness that transformed the perception of Indian weddings. We have witnessed ideas like sustainable weddings, non-saaya weddings, or even metaverse weddings pick up due to this millennial wave in the wedding industry. To understand it, we got in touch with Rajat Taneja, Founder of Live Events and Entertainment Private Limited, and he spoke about the anticipated trends that are likely to flourish in 2023.

Personalization of weddings

Since the last decade, we’ve witnessed that personalization has become pivotal to weddings. With each passing day, the number of couples opting for personalized decor, hashtags, or rituals is increasing. Wedding invites have also become more customized to express the personality of the couple. As we step into 2023, this trend is only going to grow further. The hashtag trend, especially, has been soaring in the social media-driven world and has almost become a wedding ritual these days.

Destination wedding trend

Destination weddings have become extremely popular recently. Some of the popular destinations in India are Udaipur, Jaipur, Goa, Agra, and Lonavala. People today are also considering hill stations like Jim Corbett, Rishikesh, and Mussoorie for close-knit events. An interesting trend of destination weddings has witnessed a significant uptick since the pandemic, with the biggest driving factor becoming the inspiration from celebrity wedding trends. Domestic destinations such as Udaipur palace, Jaipur fort palaces, and grand hotels are gaining more traction in the wedding industry, which also contributes to wedding tourism in India.

Sustainability in weddings

When we talk about weddings or big-fat Indian celebrations, millennial couples are keeping sustainability at the top of their priority. They are at the forefront of driving this change towards sustainable weddings. They have themselves become more conscious and aware of their lifestyle choices and the carbon footprint their wedding can emit. Therefore, this factor is redefining the current wedding fashion as there is a drastic shift in sartorial choices for the bride & groom. Similarly, wedding decor is also aiming at achieving zero waste, and there is an increasing attraction towards natural and sustainable decor choices even for big fat wedding celebrations.

Breaking Traditions

Each couple’s intention is to have a wedding that calls for an unforgettable experience and truly reflects them. Sometimes, this also means stepping outside the conventional aspects of weddings and rituals. Millennial weddings take on a more comfortable feel rather than a typical wedding format. They are driven by unique concepts and themes that also personalize the wedding for the couple. Even on a wedding menu, decadent dessert tables featuring donut wreaths, Macaroons, cupcake towers, or cookies can be served to add an enjoyable twist or fusion to the usual hard-core Indian choices.

In India, weddings are like a festival with our loved ones coming together, where one can explore many different trends which keep evolving every season and bring some new aspects to it.