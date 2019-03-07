How Merino Wool shoes are changing the footwear space in India

Merino Wool shoes

By Amarpreet

The first image of shoes that strikes the mind is either fabric or leather, but the recent developments have brought a lot more into the light. One such big entry, which has created riffles in the footwear industry, is Merino Wool. An amazing fiber which was limited only to sweaters, coats, and suits until a while ago.

The last few years have seen great changes in customer behavior as well. According to footwear industry in India revenue in the Footwear market amounts to US$18,712m in 2019. The market is expected to grow annually by 10.1% (CAGR 2019-2021). People are getting aware of environment preservation and eco-friendly products are gaining greater momentum. Footwear industry hasn’t been an exception, making way for eco-friendly, bio-degradable materials to enter the market and gain prominence.

The shift from Conventional Materials to renewable Merino Wool

According to the footwear industry India in term of product type, casual footwear is the largest product segment in India’s footwear market that contributes approximately 67% of the total footwear retail market. Moreover, Non-leather footwear accounts for 56% of the overall footwear market in India.

Apart from excessive energy and water consumption, pollutants like CO2 are also released into the environment. These pollutants result in a chemical mess while creating non-biodegradable products and take over 40 years to decompose in a landfill. Shoes are a product of everyday use that everyone in the world owns; there are more than 20 billion pairs of shoes manufactured each year. Footwear manufacturing and shoes in general poses many threats to the wellbeing of our planet as many toxins, chemicals and fossil fuels are produced and leaked into the environment contributes to the already serious effects of climate change and global warming.

Eventually, the search for better sustainable materials began, which can be favorable for nature as well. This is where innovation has stepped in and shoes made with materials from natural & renewable sources have entered the market. Merino wool is naturally 100% ecological. Merino sheep are typically shorn once to twice a year – so they automatically grow a new coat (the shearing process is purely manual labor and causes the animal absolutely no pain). Merino wool is also a fabric that doesn’t have to be washed as frequently as others, which also has a positive impact on the environment.

Instead of using petrochemicals and plastic, Merino Wool is naturally produced by Merino sheep in a natural process. Apart from that the processing of Merino Wool to create fine fabric also includes minimal utilization of resources, helping in reduction of carbon emission. The end product is not just environment-friendly, reusable, recyclable, and breathable but also brings a perfect amalgamation of utmost comfort and skin-care.

Merino Wool – the perfect blend of fashion and comfort

Merino Wool comes from Merino sheep which are found in the mountainous regions of Australia and New Zealand. Merino wool is deemed as the finest and softest of wools, almost akin to silk; this game changer is hailed as the revolutionary wool. The unique structure of merino wool attributes to specific unique properties that no other fiber can match.

There are plenty of reasons for you to ditch your traditional footwear for a newfangled woolen pair. While it may sound strange to encase your foot with sheep’s hair, there are actually a fair number of benefits to wool shoes. For starters, wool is extremely light, which means that your shoes will be supremely comfortable without carrying any additional weight. The fiber has an amazing property of keeping you warm in cold conditions and cool in warm, hot conditions. Instead of absorbing sweat, it wicks sweat like a sponge to keep you cool. Its air pockets make the fiber extremely breathable. It is also naturally resistant to odor. These properties make it an ideal choice for base layers and any outdoor gear.

Owing to the multiple benefits of merino wool, wearing merino wool footwear has taken on a whole new meaning in recent years. With advancements in manufacturing technologies, shoes made with perfect craftsmanship using ultra-soft and durable Merino wool has changed the scenario of the footwear industry. The new age merino wool shoes designed for utmost style and comfort makes them second skin for the wearers. Merino wool shoes have emerged as truly comfortable footwear that looks good, feels good and is good for the planet. With Millennials and Gen Z leading the fashion, the star performer – merino wool is surely going to score the winning goal.

(The author is Director of neemans.com; views expressed are personal)