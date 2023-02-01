How has the demand for luxurious accommodations changed after the pandemic? Know it here

The Covid-19 pandemic changed everything for people all across the world. The concept of luxury took a backseat as people were struggling to meet their basic needs. However, things are getting back to normal, and the demand for luxurious accommodations is increasing. To understand it better, we got in touch with the Gulshan Group, a Delhi-NCR-based real estate venture. It excels in curating lifestyles for people through its thoughtful buildings. The firm functions around the three cornerstones of – innovation, excellence, and sustainability. Keeping in mind current business trends and behaviours of consumers, Gulshan Group defines luxury with sustainability as its key factor. Here’s what they had to say:

How has the demand for luxurious accommodations changed after the pandemic?

It is no surprise that the Indian realty market is undergoing a paradigm shift, as homebuyers look to move away from conventional conservative thinking in favour of integrated luxury real estate. Various workplace trends have emerged owing to the pandemic such as – working from home or hybrid work which has made homebuyers favour real estate that not only provides integrated workspace facilities but also offers larger property sizes to pivot a dedicated space for their professional commitments.

Luxury homes now come in-built with home automation systems that provide homeowners with complete control in maintaining a healthy and sustainable work-life balance.

What are the demands of people?

Since the luxury market has been one of the first to recover after the pandemic the demands for the market have also changed compared to pre-pandemic. Now consumers do not go for anything less than a well-furnished 3 and 4BHK in a suitable location with smart facilities.

How do you ensure sustainability is not compromised when you build a flat/house?

The rise of socially conscious stakeholders in luxury real estate has shifted the definition of aspirational living from the visibly extravagant to a unique brand of inventive, culturally relevant, and thoughtful design. We do so by keeping our process clean and ensuring less harm to the environment. From incorporating locally sourced materials to energy-proficiency technologies, there are various approaches we use to consolidate green components in your luxury home design. Additionally, we are a consumer-first firm – we keep our customers in the loop at all times and deliver what we present.

What are the challenges?

Amidst this positive picture, there are a number of challenges confronting luxury real estate. At this moment, clients want to be spoiled. They want premium, smart homes made with good quality, and they want it quickly. Gulshan Group takes on this challenge every day. We deliver premium, luxury homes – thus setting a benchmark for the real estate luxury industry on how to navigate these waters.