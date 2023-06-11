There is a reason why Michelin-starred chef David Myers is called the ‘gypsy chef’. He travels 50 weeks in a year like a nomad— something that he also uses as an inspiration to create new experiences and cuisines. These included pre-Covid visits to Japan, Cambodia, Vietnam, Australia, Switzerland, Dubai, Singapore, Qatar, Sri Lanka and India.

“The name ‘gypsy’ originated when a TV crew could not fix shooting dates due to my busy travel schedule across the world,” laughs the Los Angeles-based chef, television personality and restaurateur. “We focus on sleek design, signature ‘tight but loose’ service, world-class cocktails, a lively and seductive ambiance and —most importantly—plates of globally inspired cuisine,” says the 49-year-old chef, who was in India recently to celebrate the first anniversary of, and launch new offerings, at ADRIFT Kaya, at JW Marriott Aerocity Delhi.

For Myers, India is a different experience. “Yes, the sushi dishes and the omakase are a big hit here. The menu differs from other ADRIFT locations to cater to the local palate and preferences. While the core concept and essence of a modern Japanese izakaya remain the same, we incorporate local ingredients whenever possible to create dishes that reflect the unique flavours and culinary traditions of India while maintaining our Californian food philosophy,” explains Myers.

This time, ADRIFT Kaya has a flavour-forward and ingredient-focused menu using onions from Hokkaido, microgreens like seaweed (Nori) or dried laver used to make sushi rolls . The omakase menu is bite-sized, with small plates offering Hokkaido scallops, pickled cucumbers, seaweed with tosazu dressing; spicy salmon belly tartare with ikura (salmon roe) and ponzu dressing; chutoro, uni, Oscietra caviar topped with gold leaf nigiri; Truffle miso soup; fried rock shrimp tempura; black cod, den miso, haji kame and sake lee’s duck breast with pickled cherries and shiso. For dessert, there’s the ginza parfait with rose cream, pistachios, chocolate and raspberry; and chocolate praline with salted caramel, honeycomb and matcha lime sorbet.

The response to the cuisine in India has been beyond Myers’ expectations, as it is the modern interpretation of a Japanese izakaya. Indians have a palate for Japanese cuisine, and the footfall amply proves that point.

Post-pandemic, the restaurant business has been a good start for Myers, but there are two sides to it. “I am grateful that we survived the business. Now people are mindful of what they eat, and at the same time, they want to party hard and have fun. It is a very positive time for businesses. The restaurants are full. In my other restaurants, it takes almost three-four months to get in. There’s fervour for restaurants that I have never seen in my entire life. This helps profitability because the footfall is high and one doesn’t have to think of business or orders.

People are enthusiastic, catching up on what they missed out in the past two years. There is even more appreciation for restaurants, chefs, cuisines because people missed all of this,” he admits. With his culinary empire expanding under the umbrella brand ADRIFT in Tokyo, ADRIFT Anda in Doha showcasing Italian cooking-pasta from Rome, pizza from Naples and steak from Florence, ADRIFT Kaya in Delhi and ADRIFT Burger Bar in Abu Dhabi, Myers’ culinary concepts are outside his home turf, which include Poppy, Salt Water, David Myers Café and 72 Degrees Juicery & Café in Asia, USA and the Middle East.

Fine dining can be fun, a rather dressed-down Michelin-star experience, and the energy Myers brings to the table is what he calls a perfect recipe for a successful restaurant. “ADRIFT is a luxury brand created with heart and experience to explore different cultures around the globe.

So, Myers is open to transporting his diners to the lively streets of Tokyo or the street style food-Yakitori, Teppanyaki or a live bar with counters in ADRIFT Kaya.

The success lies in the fact that we love to live, eat and cook. Fine dining has to be fun, and before opening an outlet it should tick all the boxes — access to fresh ingredients, hiring the right talent or even planning stuff or training staff. We also want the staff to experience the trends outside of the kitchen and eating spaces, which is why I plan regular outings for them. We assess the market, the people, area and desires and what’s missing that we can bring to the table. So, the city we choose has to be cosmopolitan, offer different cuisines. I look for challenges, and it’s my style,” he says.

With ADRIFT Mare specialising in Mediterranean cuisine coming up in July in Miami and ADRIFT Hotels as the next big thing in the future, Myers feels India is an incredible market. “We chose Japanese cuisine to start in India because of its popularity and the intrigue it holds for Indian diners. That’s why we have a huge selection of vegetarian delicacies and microgreens in the menu. Vegetarianism is quite a rage around the world because it is healthy.”