How does a wristwatch work? What’s the mechanism behind it? Know everything here

While looking at purchasing a watch, understanding what kind of movement you want is a good place to start. Watches are functional and stylish accessories that can be worn anywhere. But how does it work? To understand how a wristwatch work and what’s the mechanism behind it, we got in touch with Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director of Timex Group India Limited.

He says, “Timex stands for quality, and we’re proud of our legendary reputation for durability and Craftsmanship. Our expectations, qualifications, and expertise are best-in-class.”

170 years of watchmaking, with continuous innovation in design, details, materials, and finishing ensures a consumer experience that goes well beyond a simple time-telling device.

“At Timex, every watch starts with an idea and its purpose. From watch movement, aesthetics, and minute details of hands and crown, R&D happens to span the entire supply chain process, we have fully integrated capabilities to ensure control, innovation, and quality at every stage,” Deepak Chhabra explains.

He adds, “In terms of mechanisms, from jeweled automatic movements to high-precision quartz movements to innovative digital and smartwatches, Timex uses high-quality parts for its watches and subjects them to stringent quality tests. Only the best makes it past the Timex production line! We’ve remained committed to making incredible timepieces for an incredible price for nearly 170 years. As the people’s watch brand, we stay steadfast in our mission to make, no matter the headwinds sometimes- distinct, affordable, and high-quality watches.”