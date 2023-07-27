How did Sushant Goel spill the beans across India with ‘Third Wave Coffee’? Know how his entrepreneurial journey started from bootstrapping in his college dorm

Where Indians loved sweet coffee with milk, these entrepreneurs discovered the gap in market for people who loved real coffee with its diverse flavors. Thus, the trendsetter Third Wave Coffee was founded which become a competitor to Starbucks, but only difference was, its was Indian.

With an idea to serve the perfect coffee that suits the Indian palette, Co-founders – Sushant Goel, Ayush Bathwal, and Anirudh Sharma began their journey to find the best combination. Founded in 2016 by three young entrepreneurs – Sushant Goel, Ayush Bathwal, and Anirudh Sharma – Third Wave Coffee (TWC) set out on a mission to serve the perfect cup of coffee that perfectly suited the Indian palate.

Sushant Goel’s journey from college dorms to entrepreneurial success is a testament to the power of passion, innovation, and determination. Like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Larry Page before him, Sushant’s story highlights the endless possibilities that await those who dare to dream and take the leap into entrepreneurship.

The muse of the brew

Inspired by the “Third Wave Movement” that revolutionized the way coffee was brewed in the US during the 1990s, the founders embarked on a journey to explore the world of high-quality and single-origin coffee beans. Their search led them to the Arabica estates of North Karnataka, where they found the ideal combination for their dream coffee venture.

The term “Third Wave Movement” originally had a completely different context as it referred to a Pentecostal or Charismatic religious movement. However, the founders of TWC found the name befitting for their coffee venture as it symbolized the wave of change they wanted to bring in the Indian coffee industry. It signified a shift from mass-produced coffee to artisanal and specialty coffee that emphasized the unique flavors of single-origin beans.z

Early life of Sushant Goel

Goel pursued a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering & Economics from Northwestern University, where he graduated in the year 2013. Northwestern University is renowned for its academic excellence and is located in Evanston, Illinois. During his time at the university, Sushant actively participated in various extracurricular activities and societies, including the Global Engagement Summit, Kellogg India Business Conference, and the Venture Capital and Private Equity Club.

Prior to his venture into the coffee world, Sushant co-founded Clustr, a venture that operated from January 2014 to 2018. During this period, he gained valuable experience in the entrepreneurial landscape and honed his business acumen. Clustr was likely another significant chapter in his journey, contributing to the development of skills that would later prove instrumental in his role at Third Wave Coffee.

Fuelled by their passion and guided by the mentorship of Bharat Goenka, Co-founder and MD of Tally Solutions (who happens to be Nupur’s father), Clustr found a strong foothold in the SME industry. With access to Tally’s extensive customer database of over one million, Clustr was empowered to connect with the right customers and cater to their specific needs.

Before his entrepreneurial pursuits, Sushant briefly worked at SIM Capital as an Associate in Private Equity between June 2012 and January 2013. This experience provided him with exposure to the financial industry and investment strategies, which could have influenced his later decisions as an entrepreneur.

Sushant’s early professional journey also involved working as an Associate at SUMPURA, likely in a different capacity, in Chicago, USA, for four months between June 2012 and September 2012.

The spill of the beans across India

TWC has made remarkable strides over the past six years, and its success story can be tasted in its 70 cafes spread across various cities in India, including Hyderabad, Coonoor, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Pune. With a diverse menu that includes exotic blends like Vietnamese Shakerato, which combines cinnamon with condensed milk, and La Vie En Rose, a delightful concoction of rose water, organic honey, and cardamom, TWC continues to captivate coffee enthusiasts.

Journey of TWC

Interestingly, the founders of TWC did not have any prior experience in the coffee industry when they set out on their entrepreneurial journey. Sushant Goel, one of the co-founders, shared that before TWC, he ran his data analytics firm and had previous experience working with McKinsey & Co in the US. It was a passion for coffee and a desire to create something new and impactful that drove him and his co-founders to delve into the world of specialty coffee.

TWC’s journey began with the opening of its first cafe in Koramangala, Bengaluru, after a year of dedicated research and planning. As the coffee community around their cafe started to grow, so did their love affair with the business.

With a blend of Arabica coffee sourced from 14 different estates in North Karnataka, brewed at their fully equipped center, and a selection of specially crafted blends, TWC’s commitment to quality and innovation shines through in every cup they serve.

As Third Wave Coffee continues to flourish, serving the perfect cup of coffee to coffee enthusiasts across India, and Clustr empowers small businesses to harness the potential of technology, Sushant Goel’s journey serves as an inspiration for the aspiring entrepreneurs of the future, proving that with a vision and a drive to make a difference, one can turn their passion into reality.