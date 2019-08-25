How did Bear Grylls understand PM Modi’s Hindi? NaMo reveals the secret in Mann Ki Baat!

Prime Minster Modi addressed the nation on Mann Ki Baat.

Putting an end to all the murmur going around, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, revealed that the Man Vs Wild episode that featured him was not edited as people are speculating. PM Modi told that bear Grylls understood Hindi, the moment I spoke. It is certainly a question of great interest that ‘how does Bear understood his Hindi?’ Answering this, PM modi stated that advanced technology played a very important role here. A minute device was plugged which converted Hindi instantaneously to English as he spoke. With this PM Modi ended the debate and talks of “the show being edited” or shot multiple times as both seemed to engage actively while talking to each other in a different language.

Prime Minister Modi while addressing the nation on Mann Ki Baat stated that “Many questioned were asked on how Bear understood my Hindi. Also, many asked whether it was edited or shot many times. It was the technology that acted as a bridge between me and Bear.”

Explaining the process of fast-paced bilingual conversation, PM Modi stated that “As soon as I spoke, the small cordless device in Bear Grylls’ ear did a simultaneous interpretation of it into English. So, when I spoke Hindi Bear heard it in English. This is how the conversation went on to be very simple and fast-paced. This is the best part about technology that it leaves you amazed every-time.”

While talking about the Discovery’s adventure show PM Modi also informed that the channel is planning to broadcast the show in 165 countries in their native languages as people expressed a desire to know more about him through the show. PM stated, “I never thought that people of this country, especially the young ones, will give me a certain place in their hearts and that the world would pay attention to diverse things.”

The Mann Ki Baat aired in August was mostly focused on India meeting it’s environmental challenges and protecting its flora-fauna and ban on plastic usage. “It is hight time and we should move beyond conservation and think of compassion,” PM Modi said while talking about the wildlife condition across the world.

PM also talked about environmental challenges. He asked people to take part in the cleanliness drive that will be organised to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th Birth Anniversary on October 2.