How did Bata, an European shoe company become Indian outshining the local brands? Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput was signed as its brand ambassador

For many Indians, Bata has been synonymous with school shoes and reliable footwear accessories, evoking a sense of nostalgia for their formative years. Yet, behind this seemingly Indian brand lies a European origin that has defied borders and expectations. Originally hailing from the Czech Republic and now headquartered in Switzerland, Bata is often perceived as a local brand across various countries. In India, this perception is deeply rooted, as the brand’s presence traces back to 1931, when it set foot in Kolkata.

Source: Pinterest

The beginning

Bata Corporation’s history began with Czech shoemaker Tomáš Baťa, his brother Antonín and his sister Anna in 1894. Under his son Jan Antonín’s leadership, the company embraced mass production, affordable prices, and global expansion. The Bata System, focusing on efficiency and quality, led to factories and stores worldwide. Their adaptability, even during challenges like the Great Depression and World War II, cemented their success. Bata’s commitment to local markets and social responsibility further boosted its reputation. By the mid-20th century, Bata was a major global footwear brand, known for innovation and accessibility, becoming the shoe-maker to the world.

Source: Wikipedia

How did Bata become so Indian in Batanagar?

In the 1920s, Bata’s founder’s great-grandfather visited India and observed people walking barefoot or in tattered shoes. Recognizing both the vast market potential and the opportunity to provide quality yet affordable footwear, he set forth a vision that endures to this day.

Source: Pinterest

During the 1930s, the Indian shoe market faced domination from Japanese imports. However, a significant shift occurred with the establishment of Bata’s production unit in 1932 in the small village of Konnar, near Kolkata. This move proved transformative. In just two years, the demand for Bata shoes surged to such an extent that the production facility had to be doubled in size. This led to the development of a township, eventually named Batanagar, in the region.

Source: Wikipedia

This commitment to affordable, quality footwear continues to shape Bata’s legacy in the country. After entering the Indian market in 1931, Bata’s journey has been one of resilience and adaptation, highlighted by its ISO: 9001-certified Batanagar production plant.

Thus they recognized the need of something durable and tough and open, since Indians used the eleven number bus a lot which led to the series of rubber made chappals and sandals and flip-flops which Indians so much wanted.

Anand Narang, CMO of bata, says that Indian consumers opt for products that offer both durability and style. Interestingly, the per capita footwear consumption in India is merely 1.7 pairs per year, in contrast to developed markets’ average of six pairs annually, so there was headroom for enough growth

Source: Bata

Bata has now become synonymous with household familiarity. The company transitioned into a publicly-traded entity in 1973 as Bata India Ltd., cementing its status as the most reliable brand in India’s footwear industry. With its unique marketing strategy, Bata seamlessly integrated itself into Indian culture. From school days to starting new jobs, Bata shoes were the go-to choice.

By 1939, the company’s success was evident, as it was consistently selling 3,500 pairs of shoes each week, with an employee count nearing 4,000.

Source: Wikipedia

According to Harish Bijoor, Bata India’s brand strategist, in a recent interview with The Print, a key to the company’s popularity lies in their approach to design. They focus on creating shoes that cater specifically to the needs of Indian feet and the country’s diverse climate conditions. This localized design philosophy has contributed significantly to Bata’s enduring appeal among Indian consumers.

Expansion of Bata India

In recent years, Bata India has been undergoing substantial changes. The brand’s product portfolio has expanded to include fashion-forward and glamorous styles, a departure from its traditional focus on comfort wear. This change was initiated around 2013-14 when the company introduced more modern designs in line with global trends. The brand’s transformational journey was set in motion, and Sandeep Kataria, with extensive experience in consumer-centric companies, assumed the role of driving this change further.

Today, Bata India sells over 17 million pairs of shoes in more than 82 countries, boasting a formidable network of 30,000 dealers and 1,375 stores in India alone.

Source: Bloomberg

Hush Puppies is from Bata

Accompanying these developments was an “authentic” advertising approach, aimed at revitalizing the brand’s image. Although Bata India has almost been ingrained in the country’s DNA, with millennials recalling the brand from their school shoe days or their later professional use of Hush Puppies, this association had remained somewhat superficial.

Sushant Singh Rajput was the brand ambassador

In 2018, the company made a strategic move by enlisting actors Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput as brand ambassadors for their women’s and men’s lines, respectively. Cricketer Smriti Mandhana also joined as the face of their sports brand Power.

Source: Bata/ Facebook

Carrying forward the legacy

Today, it operates in over 90 countries, boasting a global presence with 5,000 stores. The brand’s international appeal is highlighted by events like the Bata Fashion Weekend in Milan, renowned for its blend of luxury, lifestyle, and footwear trends.

Bata’s connection with India is rooted in a legacy of providing quality footwear at affordable prices. This legacy, which traces back to the founder’s vision in the 1920s, has made Bata a household name. From school days to workplaces and retirements, Bata shoes have accompanied Indians through various life stages. This emotional bond with the brand forms the foundation for its ongoing transformation.

Bata’s legacy continues to thrive, redefining perceptions and carving a distinctive niche in India’s footwear industry. So, the next time you think of Bata, remember that it’s more than just school memories; it’s a brand that’s fashion-forward, internationally acclaimed, and deeply ingrained in India’s cultural fabric.